The Black Crowes Add Additional Tour Dates to 'Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)'

Due to the cancellation of Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour, legendary rock band The Black Crowes have extended the ‘Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ with 14 new shows across North America through the end of the year. Previously announced show dates have been rescheduled and tickets for all rescheduled dates will be honored at the new shows. Tickets on sale for ‘Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ to begin on August 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. See all show dates HERE.

Named after Happiness Bastards, their critically acclaimed 10th studio album and first original album in 15 years, ‘The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ kicks off in Northfield, OH on September 27 and concludes in Port Chester, NY on December 22. The upcoming run follows the band’s highly successful 35-date ‘Happiness Bastards Tour’ which ran through North America and Europe this Spring.

Serving as a salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards, released in March 2024, included 10 new tracks, with a very special feature from GRAMMY-winning country superstar Lainey Wilson on “Wilted Rose.” Produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the project emphasizes The Black Crowes’ influence as one of the most vital rock bands of this generation. Following decades marked by sex, drugs, fights, breakups, and divorce, Happiness Bastards finds the brothers leaving their bulls behind and leaning into their creative common ground to deliver their most compelling work to date. Listen here.

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. Following decades marked by sex, drugs, fights, breakups, and divorce, they are leaving their bulls behind and coming together to celebrate their mutual love for rock n’ roll.

HAPPINESS BASTARDS TOUR (THE REPRISE) DATES:

9/27/24 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage + 9/28/24 Cincinnati, OH Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena 10/1/24 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena + 10/3/24 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park 10/4/24 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre * 10/6/24 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater * 10/9/24 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion 10/10/24 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center + 10/12/24 Macon, GA Atrium Health Amphitheater 10/13/24 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre + 10/15/24 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove 10/18/24 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana 10/19/24 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre * 10/23/24 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall * 10/25/24 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Live Rockford * 10/26/24 St. Louis, MO The Factory + 10/29/24 Moon Township, PA UPMC Events Center + 10/31/24 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena * 11/2/24 Rama, ON Casino Rama Resort * 11/7/24 Tulsa, OK Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort + 11/8/24 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts + 11/10/24 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater + 11/11/24 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater + 11/14/24 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater 11/16/24 Albuquerque, NM Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel * 11/19/24 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater + 11/30/24 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento * 12/3/24 Stateline, NV Tahoe Blue Event Center 12/5/24 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas + 12/6/24 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center 12/19/24 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor * 12/21/24 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre + 12/22/24 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre +

+New Date

*Rescheduled Date

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

