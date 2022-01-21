The Bird & the Bee Releases New Song 'Lifetimes'

Acclaimed duo the bird and the bee, singer Inara George and multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin, have released a new song, "Lifetimes," in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their 2007 self-titled debut album for Blue Note. The song is accompanied by an animated music video directed by Simona Mehandzhieva & Norbert Garab.

The duo were able to record the track together in the same room at Greg's No Expectations Studios in Hollywood, after having to collaborate remotely on their 2020 Christmas album, Put Up the Lights, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really nice to be back in each other's company and working on music together. No matter who you are, there's always something unique that happens when you are able to collaborate with someone in the same space," says George. "Since the beginning of the bird and the bee, Greg and I have always had a very easy and fun time collaborating. I think it's what keeps us playing music together. We have a kind of unspoken understanding and such a creative ease. Being back together inspired this song about our first musical collaboration."

The cover art for "Lifetimes" connects to that of the debut album, as both were painted by George and Kurstin's friend Helen Verhoeven.

Since forming in 2005, the bird and the bee have brought a breezy elegance to their music, putting their own idiosyncratic twist on time-bending indie pop. The 2007 debut album sported the No. 1 Billboard Hot Dance Club Play hit "fing Boyfriend" and began what George calls "This fun and surreal adventure. Greg and I traveled all over the world together, doing tons of interviews and strange photo shoots. I remember so many times Greg and I looking at each other kind of baffled by it all. I think back on those times with such fondness."

Since the debut album, the bird and the bee have released three additional studio albums as well as two volumes in their Interpreting the Masters series, on which they've recast the music of Daryl Hall & John Oates and Van Halen in their unique, playfully brilliant style. Kurstin has gone on to major success as a producer and songwriter, having won eight Grammys for his work with Adele, Beck and Sia, among many others.

Listen to the single here: