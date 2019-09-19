The Bergamot's New Album 'Mayflies' Out Now

Today, The Bergamot have released their Matt Wiggins produced record Mayflies.

The stream of singles released this year has set the world stage for The Bergamot. The new album, Mayflies is set to be the biggest release in the group's history. The band has announced a full U.S. tour this fall, more music videos upcoming, all the while the band's fanbase grows by the day It's been an overnight success that has been 10 years in the making.

Their journey really began on October 20th, 2017. The Bergamot released their dreamy anthem P.D.R. (Both Records LLC). The single launched the band's career who was then discovered by Matt Wiggins (Adele, U2, Florence and the Machine) and achieved great reviews being called "The hottest emerging music talent" (People) and "a gorgeous sound" (Daily Mirror).

Fans have discovered the band through an unbelievable series of music videos released to promote the new album "MAYFLIES". The videos have been heralded by music critics as "Lush" (PARADE) and "The Perfect Blend" (EARMILK). These groundbreaking videos have brought light to difficult topics and continued to build upon the band's momentum from "P.D.R.". The videos have garnered over 150k views on YouTube.

In recent months, The Bergamot revealed the fascinating "Bones" video filmed by evolve Films. The entire music video was filmed underwater and marks a poignant message about depressions and suicide. The glitches of the video reflect a fragmented perspective and touch the viewer in an empathetic and revealing way. After making the band's UK debut in The Daily Record and The Daily Mirror, the band is being heralded as "one of 2019 finest" (mp3hugger) and a band that "We've been lauding for years" (Atwood Magazine).

TOUR

Sept 28 @ Susquehanna University Fest | Selinsgrove, PA

Oct 17 @ Onyx Coffee Lab | Rogers, AR

Oct 19 @ Hoboken Coffee Roasters | Guthrie, OK

Oct 26 @ Seven Grand | San Diego, CA

Oct 27 @ Golden Coast Mead | Oceanside, CA

Nov 3 @ Melrose Trading Post | Los Angeles, CA

Nov 6 @ Crepe Place | Santa Cruz, CA

Nov 7 @ Hotel Utah | San Francisco, CA

Nov 9 @ Terrapin Crossroads | San Rafael, CA

Nov 13 @ Kilby Court | Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 29 @ A South Shore Christmas Live at Thrall's Opera House | New Harmony, IN

Dec 6 @ A South Shore Christmas Live at The Beal Center | Hayesville, NC

Dec 13 @ A South Shore Christmas Live at The Acorn | Three Oaks, MI

Dec 19 @ City Opera House | Traverse City, MI





