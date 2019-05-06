The Beaches Announce 'The Professional' EP

JUNO Award-winning rock band, The Beaches have announced The Professional EP due out May 16 on Island Records. Produced by the band's longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee (The Killers, U2, Taylor Swift, Weezer, One Direction), the collection features the group's current single "Snake Tongue" and shattering fan favorite "Fascination".

Strapped with growling guitars, powerful percussion and behemoth vocals, The Beaches have joined Passion Pit for their 10 Year Anniversary Tour forManners across the United States.



"The Professional is a collection of songs that we're extremely proud of. It includes our two singles Fascination and Snake Tongue with three brand new tracks. We had the incredible opportunity to collaborate with our dream producer / good friend Jacknife Lee and we're so excited about this new evolution in our sound." - Kylie Miller, The Beaches



THE PROFESSIONAL EP TRACK LIST

Desdemona

Fascination

Snake Tongue

Want What You Got

Lame



The Professional EP follows a whirlwind couple of years for the band. After two self-released EPs, The Beaches unveiled their debut album Late Show in October 2017. Late Show was produced by Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw ofMetric. The album's first single "Money" secured #1 for three consecutive weeks and follow-up "T-Shirt" held the top spot for nine weeks on theBillboard Rock Chart.



Last year also saw The Beaches opening for the Foo Fighters, accompanying the Glorious Sons on their North American Tour and headlining their own shows across Canada. Additionally, the band received an iHeart MMVA nomination in the "Best New Canadian Artist" category where they performed their hit "T-Shirt," while Sir Elton John, whose support for the girls spans multiple singles, has exclaimed: "Love them, love them, love them!" The year closed out with new track "Fascination" firmly embedded in the top 10 at alternative radio in Canada.





