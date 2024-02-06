The Beach Boys Announce Their 'Endless Summer Gold' 2024 Tour

The Beach Boys today announced they'll bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to The Grand on June 23rd with their “Endless Summer Gold” 2024 tour.

Kicking off February 21st at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI the expansive tour will visit celebrated venues and festivals including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, LA; Stagecoach in Indio, CA; Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA; the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TV on September 23, 2024.

Tickets for the Wilmington engagement of the Endless Summer Gold Tour go on sale Friday, February 9th. Please visit Click Here for more details.

The Beach Boys' Endless Summer Gold Tour will kick off just ahead of the debut of their official book The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, slated for release on April 2, 2024 via Genesis Publications.

Published in a limited edition of only 500 copies worldwide, the book captures the group's astounding rise from Hawthorne garage band to internationally renowned act, covering the release of their first single, 'Surfin'', up to their 1980 Independence Day concert at the National Mall in Washington D.C., for an audience of over half a million people.

Told through the music of Brian Wilson with chief lyricis, Mike Love, along with Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, David Marks and Bruce Johnston, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys is accompanied by rare and iconic photographs and historical ephemera resulting in an extraordinary autobiography from America's biggest band.

The forthcoming tour and book comes on the heels of a series of significant milestones for the band including the CBS tribute special “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys,” which further cemented their legacy in the music industry.

The special, which aired last spring, featured performances from artists such as Beck, Brandi Carlile, Michael McDonald, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, Norah Jones, John Legend, and Mumford & Sons, among others. The special underscored the enduring appeal and influence of The Beach Boys' music, from their early surf rock anthems to their complex harmonies and sophisticated arrangements. To watch the tribute, click HERE.

In 2022, The Beach Boys released Sail On Sailor – 1972 – an expansive box set that celebrates and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era which bore the albums Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and Holland. The comprehensive collection, which was named one of the best box sets of 2022 by Rolling Stone and the New York Times, boasts newly remastered versions of the studio albums, a reproduction of the Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale)EP, an unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie on Thanksgiving, 1972, plus a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the historic album sessions.

The Beach Boys are led by lead singer and critically acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.

ABOUT THE BEACH BOYS:

For more than six decades, The Beach Boys' music has been an indelible part of American history. Their brilliant harmonies conveyed simple truths through sophisticated, pioneering musical arrangements. The Beach Boys transcended their music and have come to represent Californian culture.

They provided fans around the world with a passport to experience love, youthful exuberance, and surf culture. Founded in Hawthorne, California in 1961, The Beach Boys were originally comprised of the three teenaged Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl, and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine. The Beach Boys signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, Surfin' Safari, that same year.

The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Between the 1960s and today, the group had over 80 songs chart worldwide, 36 of them in the US Top 40 (the most by a US rock band), and four topping the Billboard Hot 100. Their influence on other artists spans musical genres and movements. Countless artists have cited Pet Sounds as their inspiration for creating their own musical masterpieces. Rolling Stone ranked Pet Sounds No. 2 on its list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” and The Beach Boys No. 12 on its list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.”

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and recipients of The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, The Beach Boys are a beloved American institution that remains iconic around the world.

Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour Dates:

2/21/24 @ Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI*

2/22/24 @ Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI*

3/01/24 @ Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL*

3/02/24 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL*

3/03/24 @ Sunrise Theatre (MATINEE) in Fort Pierce, FL*

3/03/24 @ Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL*

3/07/24 @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (MATINEE) in The Villages, FL*

3/07/24 @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, FL*

3/08/24 @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (MATINEE) in Fort Myers, FL*

3/08/24 @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, FL*

3/09/24 @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL*

4/25/24 @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, LA*

4/26/24 @ Talking Stick resort & Casino in Scottsdale, AZ*

4/27/24 @ Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, NV*

4/28/24 @ Stagecoach in Indio, CA*

5/24/24 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT^

5/25/24 @ Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY^

5/26/24 @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH^

5/27/24 @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport, NY

5/30/24 @ St. George Theatre in Staten Island, NY

5/31/24 @ Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY

6/01/24 @ PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ^

6/02/24 @ Wolf Trap - Filene Center** in Vienna, VA**

6/20/24 @ Alabama Theatre (MATINEE) in North Myrtle Beach, SC

6/20/24 @ Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, SC

6/22/24 @ Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ*

6/23/24 @ The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, DE

6/27/24 @ State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, PA

6/28/24 @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in Chautauqua, NY

6/29/24 @ American Music Theatre (MATINEE) in Lancaster, PA

6/29/24 @ American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA

7/01/24 @ Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, OH

7/02/24 @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in Youngstown, OH

7/05/24 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, MI

7/06/24 @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN

7/09/24 @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato, MN

7/10/24 @ The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN

7/11/24 @ Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay, WI

7/12/24 @ McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, IA

7/14/24 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

7/16/24 @ Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, MO

8/02/24 @ Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, ME

8/05/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ*

8/05/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ*

8/06/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ*

8/06/24 @ Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ*

8/08/24 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY^

8/14/24 @ Levitt Pavilion in Denver, CO

8/15/24 @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO

8/16/24 @ Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, CO

8/17/24 @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, CO*

8/22/24 @ Western Idaho Fair - Western Idaho Fairgrounds in Boise, ID

8/24/24 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR

8/25/24 @ Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, OR

8/27/24 @ Reding Civic Auditorium in Redding, CA

8/28/24 @ Green Music Center - Joan and Sanford weill Hall + Lawn in Rohnert Park, CA

8/29/24 @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA

8/30/24 @ Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

9/20/24 @ Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, PA*

9/21/24 @ Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV

9/22/24 @ Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, KY*

9/23/24 @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

10/30/24 @ Malt Shop Memories Cruise*

* On sale now

** On sale 2/16

^with Special Guest Dave Mason