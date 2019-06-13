The BPM Portugal Festival Adds Marco Carola, Skream, Honey Dijon and More

The BPM Festival: Portugal has dropped the second wave of artists for its third edition on the Algarve coast this September, with some of the biggest names in the electronic underground locked in to perform.



Delivering a huge selection of world-class acts across house and techno, Marco Carola, Richy Ahmed, Skream and Honey Dijon are among the 16 new names as well as showcases Blanc, Cuttin' Headz, Four Thirty Two and Mindshake that have been added to the line-up.



Kicking off on Thursday 12th September in the stunning coastal town of Portimão, the line-up for the four-day festival also sees fan favourites The Martinez Brothers and Andrea Oliva confirmed, whilst breakthrough talents Ben Sterling and Calvin Clarke also join ranks. With BPM line-ups renowned for reading as a who's who of electronic talent, there will also be a back-to-back set from Chris Garcia andMike Morrisey.

The new artists will link up with the global electronic brands that will showcase their artists at The BPM Festival: Portugal, with Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Loco Dice's Desolat, Popof's FORM Music and Stefano Noferini's Deeperfect all locked in. Manchester promoters Kaluki will also be present, as will BPM's signature all-star parties YA'AH MUUL and This is The End hosted by Uberhaus.



This year's programming will feature a new format whereby all parties will take place on the beach, offering a truly unique partying experience for music lovers. Boasting breathtaking views of the Portimão coastline, the beach parties will run through the day & night and will be located across the town's main promenade, all within walking distance of each other and operating extended beachfront venue hours.

Line-up:



Adriatique

Alisha

Andrea Oliva

Apollonia

Ben Sterling

Calvin Clarke

Carlo Lio

Chris Garcia

De La Swing

Del30

Dubfire

Dub Tiger

Eats Everything

Enzo Siragusa

Frank Maurel

Gusta-vo

Guti (LIVE)

Hector

Honey Dijon

Joey Daniel

Joseph Capriati

Josh Wink

Julian Jeweil

Juliet Fox

Kinnerman

Laurent Garnier

Loco Dice

Mandana

Marco Carola

Matador

Mike Morrisey

Neverdogs

Oxia

Paco Osuna

Paul Darey

Pete Zorba

Pirate Copy

Pleasurekraft

Popof

Rich NXT

Richy Ahmed

Rony Seikaly

Sama

Sanchez

Seb Zito

Simina Grigoriu

Skizzo

Skream

Spektre

Stefano Noferini

Stephan Bodzin (LIVE)

The Martinez Brothers

wAFF

Wann Issara

Yaya



Showcases:



Bamboleo

Blanc

Cuttin' Headz

Deeperfect

Desolat

Drumcode

FORM Music

Four Thirty Two

Kaluki

Mindshake

Neopop + Brunch

RUKUS

This Is The End hosted by Uberhaus

YA´AH MUUL





