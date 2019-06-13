The BPM Portugal Festival Adds Marco Carola, Skream, Honey Dijon and More
The BPM Festival: Portugal has dropped the second wave of artists for its third edition on the Algarve coast this September, with some of the biggest names in the electronic underground locked in to perform.
Delivering a huge selection of world-class acts across house and techno, Marco Carola, Richy Ahmed, Skream and Honey Dijon are among the 16 new names as well as showcases Blanc, Cuttin' Headz, Four Thirty Two and Mindshake that have been added to the line-up.
Kicking off on Thursday 12th September in the stunning coastal town of Portimão, the line-up for the four-day festival also sees fan favourites The Martinez Brothers and Andrea Oliva confirmed, whilst breakthrough talents Ben Sterling and Calvin Clarke also join ranks. With BPM line-ups renowned for reading as a who's who of electronic talent, there will also be a back-to-back set from Chris Garcia andMike Morrisey.
The new artists will link up with the global electronic brands that will showcase their artists at The BPM Festival: Portugal, with Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Loco Dice's Desolat, Popof's FORM Music and Stefano Noferini's Deeperfect all locked in. Manchester promoters Kaluki will also be present, as will BPM's signature all-star parties YA'AH MUUL and This is The End hosted by Uberhaus.
This year's programming will feature a new format whereby all parties will take place on the beach, offering a truly unique partying experience for music lovers. Boasting breathtaking views of the Portimão coastline, the beach parties will run through the day & night and will be located across the town's main promenade, all within walking distance of each other and operating extended beachfront venue hours.
Line-up:
Adriatique
Alisha
Andrea Oliva
Apollonia
Ben Sterling
Calvin Clarke
Carlo Lio
Chris Garcia
De La Swing
Del30
Dubfire
Dub Tiger
Eats Everything
Enzo Siragusa
Frank Maurel
Gusta-vo
Guti (LIVE)
Hector
Honey Dijon
Joey Daniel
Joseph Capriati
Josh Wink
Julian Jeweil
Juliet Fox
Kinnerman
Laurent Garnier
Loco Dice
Mandana
Marco Carola
Matador
Mike Morrisey
Neverdogs
Oxia
Paco Osuna
Paul Darey
Pete Zorba
Pirate Copy
Pleasurekraft
Popof
Rich NXT
Richy Ahmed
Rony Seikaly
Sama
Sanchez
Seb Zito
Simina Grigoriu
Skizzo
Skream
Spektre
Stefano Noferini
Stephan Bodzin (LIVE)
The Martinez Brothers
wAFF
Wann Issara
Yaya
Showcases:
Bamboleo
Blanc
Cuttin' Headz
Deeperfect
Desolat
Drumcode
FORM Music
Four Thirty Two
Kaluki
Mindshake
Neopop + Brunch
RUKUS
This Is The End hosted by Uberhaus
YA´AH MUUL