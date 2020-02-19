The BPM Festival Arrives to Miami Music Week 2020

Following its newest winter edition in Costa Rica, The BPM Festival has revealed its latest United States edition for a special Miami Music Week takeover on Sunday, March 22 from 12pm to 12am in Miami, Florida. Taking place on The Lawn at Island Gardens, The BPM Festival: Miami, presented in partnership with Diskolab, will transform the stunning open-air grounds for a day into night event featuring 15+ exciting underground dance music acts. Never before used for Miami Music Week, Island Gardens will see BPM Miami feature an exclusive Deep Dish performance plus Danny Tenaglia, Davide Squillace, Marco Faraone, Neverdogs, Stacey Pullen and more.

Now in its thirteenth year, the international festival brand's return to Miami will see familiar names from BPM lineups around the world at Island Gardens. Joining The BPM Festival, attendees can look forward to an exclusive Miami Music Week performance from Grammy award-winning duo Deep Dish, rising NYC techno DJ/producer Avision playing back-to-back with Kaluki mainstay Ben Sterling and U.K. trio Mason Collective. After a b2b festival highlight set at BPM Costa Rica, Bamboleo Records label heads Neverdogs will rejoin Detroit techno ambassador Stacey Pullen along with a to-be-announced surprise guest for an additional b3b set at BPM Miami. Also announced are underground duo Dakap, dance music legend Danny Tenaglia, BPM veteran Davide Squillace, and Miami's own FIIN. Rounding out the lineup, BPM Miami will also welcome Cuttin' Headz favorites Jean Pierre and Jesse Calosso playing back-to-back, Italian techno stalwart Marco Faraone, Majaninia event curator and Stride Records label head Rony Seikaly, and New York house native Vanjee.

Featuring world-class production synonymous with BPM events including bespoke stage design and decor, state of the art sound, and more, The BPM Festival: Miami will take place in an idyllic Miami setting. Boasting stunning Miami skyline views from the dancefloor, BPM's return to the Magic City will give underground dance music lovers a new Miami Music Week experience at Island Gardens with a contingent of leading and rising artists.

Presale tickets for The BPM Festival: Miami are sold out! General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now via Xtixs and TIXR.

The BPM Festival: Miami 2020 Lineup:

DEEP DISH

**Miami Music Week Exclusive**

(A-Z)

AVISION B3B BEN STERLING B3B MASON COLLECTIVE

SURPRISE GUEST B3B STACEY PULLEN B3B NEVERDOGS

DAKAP

DANNY TENAGLIA

DAVIDE SQUILLACE

FIIN

JESSE CALOSSO B2B JEAN PIERRE

MARCO FARAONE

RONY SEIKALY

VANJEE

+ SURPRISE GUESTS & SPECIAL B3B SETS

Sunday, March 22, 2020

12pm - 12am

The Lawn at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Causeway

(Watson Island)

Miami, Florida, USA

Tickets are on sale now via Xtixs and TIXR!





