The BPM Festival Announces Final Lineup and Showcases For January 2020 Costa Rica Debut

Starting the new decade amongst the backdrop of Costa Rica's beautiful Gold Coast, The BPM Festival has revealed its final artist and showcase lineup for its debut edition in Costa Rica with more than 100 new DJs and live acts newly confirmed. Welcoming some of the most iconic names and rising stars in dance music, the final additions for its newest iteration from January 15-19, 2020 in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, include Art Department, Audiofly, Better Lost Than Stupid, DJ Sneak, Felix Da Housecat, Guti (live), Joey Daniel, Loco Dice, Masters At Work, Soul Clap, POPOF, Sasha, Skream, Stefano Noferini, Victor Calderone, and many more. This year, The BPM Festival is again championing the next wave of dance music stars and leading the way with introducing the new generation of underground talent. With five days and nights of musical programming that will feature top label and party brand showcases from around the world, festival-goers can look forward to over twenty showcase events throughout the coastal surfing town of Tamarindo.

Originally created as a post-New Year's gathering of industry professionals over a decade ago, The BPM Festival: Costa Rica will see the globally recognized festival land in Tamarindo with showcases taking place at beach, jungle and club venues. Revealed showcases include Crew Love, Detroit Love, Kaluki, Luciano and Friends, MOOD vs. Mindshake, SCI + TEC, Serán Bendecidos, Stereo Productions, Vatos Locos, YA'AH MUUL and more. Previously announced performers also include underground heavyweights Carl Craig, Carlo Lio, Chus + Ceballos, Deep Dish, Dubfire, Hector, Luciano, Matthias Tanzmann, Neverdogs, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Sharam, Stacey Pullen and more.

A beach town located along Costa Rica's Pacific coast, Tamarindo is considered the hidden gem of Central America approximately one hour from Liberia International Airport (LIR). Boasting world-renowned surf, an abundance of lush green jungle, breathtaking beaches, and plenty of eco-tourism, attendees will have the opportunity to begin the new year surrounded by stunning Costa Rican scenery to the beat of world-class underground talent.

For access to all festival showcases, 5-day festival passes are on sale now at www.TheBPMFestival.com, with 3-day weekend passes available now via exclusive presale (general on-sale coming soon!). For add-ons including accommodations, adventure excursions, airport transfers, concierge services and more, visit The BPM Festival's travel section with options available from our partners Festicket and Costa Rican Trails.

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Final Artist Lineup (in alphabetical order):

*indicates new addition

ADDY*

AMO*

ANTONIO PICA

ARNO AKA EINZELKIND*

ART DEPARTMENT*

AUDIO WERNER*

AUDIOFLY*

AVISION*

BEN RAU*

BEN STERLING*

BETTER LOST THAN STUPID*

BRENT HAYWARD*

CALVIN CLARKE*

CARERRA & TAVARES*

CARL CRAIG

CARLO LIO

CESAR CABALLERO*

CHRIS GARCIA*

CHUS + CEBALLOS

COCODRILLS*

DA VID*

DANI RAMOS*

DAVID BERRIE*

DAVID GTRONIC*

DAVIDE SQUILLACE*

DEEP DISH

DJ MARA*

DJ SNEAK*

DUBFIRE

ELI ROJAS*

EZEQUIEL MARINONI*

FACEBLIND*

FELIX DA HOUSECAT*

FIIN*

FLIPSIDE*

FRIGID*

GABRIEL I*

GREEKO*

GUSTA-VO*

GUTI (LIVE)*

HARVARD BASS*

HASSAN + CHARPENTIER*

HECTOR

HITO*

HUGO BIANCO*

IGOR MARIJUAN*

II FACES*

INGI VISIONS*

JAMIE LIE A KWIE*

JAMIE ROY*

JANERET*

JAVIER CARBALLO*

JAYFORCE*

JEAN PIERRE

JESSE CALOSSO

JOEE CONS*

JOEY DANIEL

JOJOFLORES*

JULIAN MONTENEGRO*

JUST ELLIE*

KENNY DOPE*

KENNY GLASGOW

KENNY LARKIN

KENYON CLIDERO*

KNOWHAT*

LATMUN*

LEE CURTISS

LOCO DICE*

LOUIE VEGA*

LUCIANO

MAHONY*

MAKOSSA*

MANOLO*

MANZONE & STRONG*

MARCO FARAONE*

MARIO MIRANDA*

MARTIN BUTTRICH*

MASON COLLECTIVE*

MASTERS AT WORK*

MATT TOLFREY

MATTEO GATTI*

MATTHIAS TANZMANN

MELISSA O*

MICHAEL BIBI*

MICHELANGELO*

MIKE TERRA*

MIKY J*

MILI & MO*

MIZ MEGS*

MOOD II SWING*

MOTOT4*

MR. FREDO*

MUAN*

N.I.M*

NENO*

NEVERDOGS

NICK CURLY

NICOLA BERNARDINI*

NICOLE MOUDABER

NITIN*

NOMAD*

OSCAR L*

PACO OSUNA

PILLOWTALK (LIVE)*

PINTO*

PIRATE COPY*

POPOF*

QUIM*





Related Articles View More Music Stories