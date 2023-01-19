Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Academic Releases Their New Single 'My Very Best' From Their Upcoming Album

Their album is set to release in February 10, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Irish indie rock band, The Academic are back with their latest single, "My Very Best" from their upcoming album, Sitting Pretty, set to release in February 10, 2023. Pre-save Sitting Pretty HERE.

The track is accompanied by a music video that was shot with creative partners Ronan & Hope at the largest match-making festival in the world - Lisdoornvarna.

"My Very Best" explores the feelings of self-doubt and those times in a relationship that no matter what you do, it's just never enough. "We wanted to write something that could encapsulate the heavy heartedness and cruelty of feeling like you can't emotionally provide a relationship with what it needs to survive," says lead singer, Craig Fitzgerald.

In addition, The Academic is embarking on a US Headlining tour in April of 2023 following the release of Sitting Pretty. Known for their electric shows, The Sitting Pretty Tour will not be one to miss as their new album of anthems to slot into their hit-filled setlist will thrill audiences nationwide. Tickets are available HERE.

The Academic North American Headline Tour Dates

4/09/23 - Toronto, Axis Club

4/11/23 - Boston, The Sinclair

4/12/23 - New York, The Bowery Ballroom

4/14/23 - Philadelphia, The Foundry at the Fillmore

4/15/23 - Baltimore, Ottobar

4/17/23 - Chicago, Lincoln Hall

4/18/23 - Minneapolis, 7th Street Entry

4/21/23 - Denver, Globe Hall

4/22/23 - Salt Lake City, Soundwell

4/24/23 - Seattle, Madame Lou's

4/25/23 - Vancouver, Biltmore Cabaret

4/26/23 - Portland, Holocene

4/28/23 - San Francisco, Brick + Mortar

4/29/23 - Los Angeles, Troubadour

The 4-piece band from Mullingar is stepping into album two with unshakable intent following the success of their self-released first album, Tales From The Backseat, which debuted at number 1 in Ireland and received international critical acclaim. The upcoming album follows the band's Community Spirit EP.

Photo Credit: Ed Cookie



