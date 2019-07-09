That Dog. Announces Self-Titled Debut Album Reissue To Celebrate It's 25th Anniversary

Los Angeles's very own that dog. -- comprised of Anna Waronker, Rachel Haden, and Tony Maxwell -- have announced a digital deluxe reissue of their landmark 1994 self-titled debut album to commemorate its 25rh anniversary. Due out this Friday, July 12th, it includes four non-album tracks that were originally released on various 7-inches, singles and compilations. Today, the rarity "Buy Me Flowers" makes its digital debut on all streaming services and is available as an instant grat download with preorder. Preorder/stream "Buy Me Flowers" on your favorite platform here.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album, that dog. will be playing two very special shows in Los Angeles on July 13th at The Smell (early show at 6 PM/late show at 10 PM). that dog. will be played in its entirety for the first time ever at these shows, which also feature special guest Graham Coxon (of Blur).

that dog. formed in LA in 1991; their debut album was released on the famed DCG label in 1994, home to Beck, Weezer, Hole, Elastica, and more in the early 90's. The album's DIY, lo-fi, scrappy guitar sounds mixed with violin and buoyant all-female harmonies instantly announced the arrival of a supremely special, unlike-anyone-else new band to the Los Angeles rock scene. The self-titled album's magic was a precursor of things to come on the band's celebrated, critically-lauded next albums Totally Crushed Out (1995) and Retreat From The Sun (1997).



Click HERE to watch the video for that dog.'s single, "Old Timer," directed by Spike Jonze.

that dog. Digital Deluxe Reissue Track List:

1. Old Timer

2. Jump

3. Raina

4. You Are Here

5. Just Like Me

6. She

7. Angel

8. Westside Angst

9. She Looks At Me

10. Punk Rock Girl

11. Zodiac

12. Family Functions

13. She Looks At Me - Reprise

14. Paid Programming

15. This Boy

16. Buy Me Flowers *new bonus track*

17. Untitled *new bonus track*

18. Grunge Couple *new bonus track*

19. I Invented A Head *new bonus track*

photo: that dog. in 1994





