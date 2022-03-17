Thank You Scientist Announces Summer 2022 Headline Tour

Today, NJ Progressive rock band, Thank You Scientist, announce their first U.S. headlining tour back set for this summer 2022.

Coming on the heels of the band's brand new EP, Plague Accommodations, the tour will kick off on June 1st in Richmond, VA and visit 20 cities across the country before wrapping on June 28th in Brooklyn, NY. Strawberry Girls and Art Thief will provide support for all shows on the run, see below for a full list of dates.

Tickets for the tour are available now here.

"We are so excited to embark on our first headlining tour in the post COVID world," says the band. "A lot has changed for us. We launched our own independent label and are now a fully fan funded machine. We've put together an incredible line up of friends to make a lot of fantastic noise in your general direction. Come out and hang before we lock ourselves away to record our next full length."

Last year, Thank You Scientist announced their brand new label, Flying Jangus Records. Following that, the band released their latest EP, Plague Accommodations, which was the debut release from Flying Jangus Records.

Plague Accommodations follows up the band's last full-length critically acclaimed LP release, Terraformer, which peaked at 73 on the Billboard Top 200, 15 on the Billboard Alternative Rock chart and 8 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

Founded by guitarist and bandleader Tom Monda, Thank You Scientist self-released the Perils of Time Travel EP in 2011, before signing with Claudio Sanchez's label Evil Ink Records. Their 2012 full length debut, Maps of Non-Existent Places made it onto the Billboard Hard Rock and Heatseekers charts, and was eventually named "Album of the Week" by Revolver Magazine in 2014. They followed up in 2016 with Stranger Heads Prevail, which cracked the Billboard Top 200.

Last night, the band put on a fun livestream performance entitled, "FLYdes of March." The band will take the stage for an epic performance streamed directly to fans in the comfort of their own homes.

Tour Dates

June 1, 2022 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

June 2, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall

June 4, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

June 6, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

June 7, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

June 9, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

June 10, 2022 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

June 11, 2022 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

June 12, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub

June 14, 2022 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

June 15, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

June 17, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

June 18, 2022 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

June 19, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

June 21, 2022 - Palatine, IL - Durty Nellies

June 22, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MN - The Pyramid Scheme

June 24, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

June 25, 2022 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

June 26, 2022 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

June 28, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus