Terrible Sons Share New Single 'Tomorrow Always Comes'

New Zealand group Terrible Sons, feat. husband-and-wife Lauren and Matt Barus, share their new single and video "Tomorrow Always Comes." The song is expressed throughout a solid rhythmic bed that clicks and clacks in an unrelenting time signature. It features long-term friends and collaborators Jo McCullum (Nadia Reid, The Veils) on drums and percussion, Jo Barus (Dave Dobbyn) on bass, and Tom Healey (Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Nadia Reid) on guitar and production.

Matt states, "Our life inside a pinball machine, 2020-2021. Full of joy, thinking of Flying Nun's Bressa Creeting Cake and Illinois-era Sufjan. This song went through three incarnations before we settled - it took a while to match the upbeat music with a lyric we wanted to sing about. It's about inevitability; we're learning that our life as we know it may not march on, but time does. Maybe there's a joy in knowing we're not the center of everything."

The accompanying video is a directorial debut by Lauren Barus, made alongside camera operator Kirk Pflaum and editor Loren Kett. Shot in an old brick warehouse a couple of hundred meters from the couple's home, full of exceptional Kauri beams, the playfully propulsive visual mirrors the momentum and the jauntiness of the song's instrumentation.

Lauren shares, "We wanted it to make you feel this sense of speed of change, of rushing, sometimes chaotic, sometimes idiotic, and nonsensical, all of which feel like our response and observations of the world in this moment of time."

The release follows "Sunset Swimming," their first single since their much-lauded third EP, Mass (2021). The duo is set to embark on their first-ever tour as Terrible Sons with eight dates across New Zealand this November and early December. Audiences can expect stories, laughter, hopefully some tearing up and a baker's dozen of songs. They'll be joined in Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island by friend and singer songwriter Rodney Fisher (Goodshirt) and in Te Waipounamu/Wellington by Hannah Everingham.

Watch the new music video here:

Terrible Sons Sunset Swimming Tour 2022

w/Rodney Fisher

Nov 16 - Auckland - The Wine Cellar

Nov 17 - Hamilton - Last Place

Nov 18 - Leigh - Leigh Sawmill Café

Nov 19 - Secret Location

w/Hannah Everingham

Nov 26 - Akaroa - The Grand Hotel

Dec 2 - Oamaru - Grainstore Gallery

Dec 3 - Dunedin - Bark @ Dog With Two Tails

Dec 9 - Nelson - Farifield House

Terrible Sons is the moniker for husband/wife duo Matthew Barus (The Dukes) and Lauren Barus (L.A. Mitchell, Fly My Pretties), who work and live with their two children in an intentional community near Christchurch.

Having clocked up over 18 million streams on previous singles since 2018, the quietly accomplished band is signed to Nettwerk Music Group. Their string of sparse, yet intimate modern folk EP releases include their most recent and much-lauded third EP Mass.