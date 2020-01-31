Terrace Martin Debuts New Album 'Gray Area Live at the JammJam'

Today, Grammy-nominated producer, singer-songwriter, musician Terrace Martin shares a brand new album, Terrace Martin's Gray Area - Live at the JammJam, with one of a kind live performances featuring an array of today's top stars in jazz, hip-hop and more, like Kamasi Washington, Ben Wendel, Ronald Bruner Jr., Maurice "Mobetta" Brown, Paul Cornish, and Joshua Crumbly. The collection was recorded live in-the-round with a full audience at one of Jammcard's trademark events, the JammJam. This will be the first release from Jammcard Music, in partnership with Sounds of Crenshaw, and EMPIRE Distribution.

"It was a beautiful exchange of energy to have people that close to you in the midst of the music. Because we do life music. We do human-being music. We're trying to help heal souls, and heal ourselves. So through that sometimes you need to feel your brothers and sisters, you need to feel them as close as possible to you to make sure the right message is conveyed to the public." - Terrace Martin

Gray Area is laced with nuances of modern society in troubled times. Terrace shares the dissatisfied feelings of his brothers with a jarring edition of the "Star Spangled Banner" and later reimagines the song "For Free?", one of his many collaborations with hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar. Terrace originally wrote the song with Kendrick for the album To Pimp a Butterfly, which Terrace also co-wrote and produced. A video of the performance was released earlier this week, with a full length jazz instrumental live version of that song, with insane solo's from Ronald Bruner Jr. and Paul Cornish, with an intro where Terrace "tells the story of how my people are being treated right now."

Audiences will be captivated by the personal touches and trailblazing political statements made on Gary Area during this pivotal moment in history. One that could only be showcased in the Jammcard community, where today's most influential voices are heard and true musicianship is put on full display. Taking place at Studio A of United Recording in Los Angeles, the jaw dropping performance was packed with 300 Jammcard members surrounding the performers, witnessing their creative peak.

"It's an honor to work with Terrace. We have a great chemistry creatively, and he inspires me to try new things and keep going. It was his idea to have Jammcard start releasing music. So there's no better way to start than by releasing his." - Elmo Lovano, founder & CEO of Jammcard and producer of the JammJam.

"I really believe what Jammcard is doing is the forefront. I don't think anybody knows the level of greatness of what Jammcard and the JammJam is doing." - Terrace Martin

The JammJam is a highly curated live music event produced by Jammcard. It has brought the music community together to celebrate some of the biggest members of the industry such as, Quincy Jones and George Clinton. Performances have featured a variety of stars ranging from Ty Dolla $ign, Ice Cube, Jacob Collier, Judith Hill, Chika, Battlecat, Lauren Jauregui, Cory Henry, Anderson .Paak, to Mono Neon and of course, Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington.

A three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist/producer/multi-instrumentalist from the Crenshaw District, Terrace Martin is renowned as being one of the top jazz musicians in the world and has become a creative engine at the epicenter of LA's progressive hip-hop scene. His noteworthy production has included major collaborations with Kendrick Lamar (good kid, M.A.A.D. city & the GRAMMY-winning To Pimp a Butterfly), Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, and many other influential artists. Among the most versatile musicians and producers of his generation, Terrace's path is leading him in parallel with the greats including Quincy Jones and Dr. Dre, while also launching his vibrant, progressive, genre-crossing record label, Sounds of Crenshaw.

Jammcard started out as one of LA's best kept secrets before expanding to Atlanta, Nashville and New York, now known as one of the music industry's biggest players. Jammcard is ultimately known as the Music Professionals Network and was coined the "the musician's LinkedIn" by Forbes. The app is credited for assembling live bands for some of today's biggest acts, such as Gwen Stefani, Zedd, Maren Morris, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jason Derulo and Grace VanderWaal, amongst an endless list of today's major touring acts. Over the last year, the startup gained funding from entertainment mogul Quincy Jones and made warm-welcomed expansions to Atlanta, Nashville and New York.





Related Articles View More Music Stories