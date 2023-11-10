Teo Glacier Releases New Single 'Who Do You Love?'

Teo Glacier Drops New Single "Who Do You Love?"

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 2 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 4 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks

Teo Glacier Releases New Single 'Who Do You Love?'

New Zealand native, teo glacier, releases his brand new single, “who do you love?” today via Capitol Records.

The rising R&B phenomenon has quickly won the hearts of the masses with his smooth vocals and songs reminiscent of the late 90s/early 2000s R&B sound that is so widely loved. He returns with “who do you love?”, a contemporary R&B song that tells the story of a dying love that is destined to break apart.

“who do you love?” is produced by Rory Noble (Remi Wolf, Ruel), Dyce (Rakhim), and Berle (Shordie Shordie, Pivot Gang) and is another heart-wrenching R&B track that is added to teo's discography.

“‘who do you love?' has got to be my favorite song to date, I'm super excited for this release. ‘who do you love?' although a song about a failed love with sad hard-hitting lyrics, is a song you can jam out to. I hope ya'll love this one as much as I do, looking forward to seeing how y'all vibe with it”, teo says in regard to the new single. 

teo signed with Capitol Records in May 2023 and has released music since with the label. His song, “close with desires (right person wrong timing)” skyrocketed him to fame, and now has over 30 million streams on Spotify alone.

In addition, a remix for the song was released in September with a feature from Vietnamese artist Thuy, boosting the song into a wider range of success. “who do you love?” serves as teo's second single to be released under Capitol Records. With a total of over 50 million streams across all DSP, teo glacier quickly cemented himself as an artist to watch for in the industry. 

Photo Credit: Connor Pritchard



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tiaan Massyn Pays Tribute To Johnny Clegg With New Single The Crossing Photo
Tiaan Massyn Pays Tribute To Johnny Clegg With New Single 'The Crossing'

Afrikaans singer, accomplished businessman, and finalist in the Mr. South Africa competition of which the final will be taking place on 11 November 2023, Tiaan Massyn, releases new single titled 'The Crossing'.  This inspiring song, originally written by the legendary late Johnny Clegg, is a tribute to an icon of South African music culture.

2
Christiaan Baartman Single Inspires South Africans To Unite & Thrive Photo
Christiaan Baartman Single Inspires South Africans To Unite & Thrive

Christiaan Baartman's new single, 'Vir Mekaar,' inspires South Africans to unite and thrive. The heartfelt anthem encourages standing together, recognizing potential, and building a better future for all. Baartman's music conveys a powerful message about staying and fighting for a brighter tomorrow in South Africa.

3
Romantic Reggae Infused Island Pop To Get Us Through The Winter Photo
Romantic Reggae Infused Island Pop To Get Us Through The Winter

Experience the romantic reggae-infused island pop of Star2's new single and video, 'Just Like Them Waterfalls.' Immerse yourself in the exotic soundscape and lush imagery as Star2 takes you on a musical escape to paradise.

4
Miss Velvet Shares New LP & Traveler Single Photo
Miss Velvet Shares New LP & 'Traveler' Single

Miss Velvet has released a new LP called 'Traveler' along with a single and video. With her new full-length project, Miss Velvet timestamps a great period of change and growth, signified first by her move to Los Angeles not too long ago, and continued via the journey in music, motherhood, and love that she's been on in the years since.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HERE LIES LOVE
I NEED THAT