Teo Glacier Releases New Single 'Who Do You Love?'

New Zealand native, teo glacier, releases his brand new single, “who do you love?” today via Capitol Records.

The rising R&B phenomenon has quickly won the hearts of the masses with his smooth vocals and songs reminiscent of the late 90s/early 2000s R&B sound that is so widely loved. He returns with “who do you love?”, a contemporary R&B song that tells the story of a dying love that is destined to break apart.

“who do you love?” is produced by Rory Noble (Remi Wolf, Ruel), Dyce (Rakhim), and Berle (Shordie Shordie, Pivot Gang) and is another heart-wrenching R&B track that is added to teo's discography.

“‘who do you love?' has got to be my favorite song to date, I'm super excited for this release. ‘who do you love?' although a song about a failed love with sad hard-hitting lyrics, is a song you can jam out to. I hope ya'll love this one as much as I do, looking forward to seeing how y'all vibe with it”, teo says in regard to the new single.

teo signed with Capitol Records in May 2023 and has released music since with the label. His song, “close with desires (right person wrong timing)” skyrocketed him to fame, and now has over 30 million streams on Spotify alone.

In addition, a remix for the song was released in September with a feature from Vietnamese artist Thuy, boosting the song into a wider range of success. “who do you love?” serves as teo's second single to be released under Capitol Records. With a total of over 50 million streams across all DSP, teo glacier quickly cemented himself as an artist to watch for in the industry.

Photo Credit: Connor Pritchard