Tennis Unlock 'Forbidden Doors' on New Single Ahead of Upcoming Album
Their new album will be released on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis have shared "Forbidden Doors," the third single from their highly anticipated sixth studio album, Pollen, arriving this month via their own Mutually Detrimental label on Friday, February 10, 2023. Pre-orders are available now.
"Sonically, Forbidden Doors filled out something essential that was missing from the record. I took my time writing lyrics that fit the world without altering it. The music gave me a sense of driving away from something. Patrick and I have done a lot of that-- trading one city skyline for another, releasing something to make room for what's next."
Pollen was announced in November 2022 with the song "One Night With The Valet," followed by "Let's Make A Mistake Tonight" last month. Both arrived with official music videos streaming now on Tennis' official YouTube channel, and were met by immediate applause upon release.
Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule getting underway with a two-night St. Valentine's Day stand at London's historic Islington Assembly Hall, set for February 14 and 15.
North American dates begin March 24 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and then continue through early May. Highlights include shows at such legendary venues as Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (March 29-30), New York City's Beacon Theatre (April 1), and Los Angeles, CA's world-famous Hollywood Palladium (April 28). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.
TENNIS - TOUR 2023
FEBRUARY
14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall SOLD OUT
15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
MARCH
24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
APRIL
1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
4 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer
5 - Toronto, ON - History
7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
21 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
29 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Bar & Grill
MAY
2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall