Tennis Unlock 'Forbidden Doors' on New Single Ahead of Upcoming Album

Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis have shared "Forbidden Doors," the third single from their highly anticipated sixth studio album, Pollen, arriving this month via their own Mutually Detrimental label on Friday, February 10, 2023. Pre-orders are available now.

"Sonically, Forbidden Doors filled out something essential that was missing from the record. I took my time writing lyrics that fit the world without altering it. The music gave me a sense of driving away from something. Patrick and I have done a lot of that-- trading one city skyline for another, releasing something to make room for what's next."

Pollen was announced in November 2022 with the song "One Night With The Valet," followed by "Let's Make A Mistake Tonight" last month. Both arrived with official music videos streaming now on Tennis' official YouTube channel, and were met by immediate applause upon release.

Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule getting underway with a two-night St. Valentine's Day stand at London's historic Islington Assembly Hall, set for February 14 and 15.

North American dates begin March 24 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and then continue through early May. Highlights include shows at such legendary venues as Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (March 29-30), New York City's Beacon Theatre (April 1), and Los Angeles, CA's world-famous Hollywood Palladium (April 28). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

TENNIS - TOUR 2023

FEBRUARY

14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall SOLD OUT

15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

MARCH

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

APRIL

1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

5 - Toronto, ON - History

7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

21 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

29 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Bar & Grill

MAY

2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall