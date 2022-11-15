Tennis Announce New Full-Length & Share First Song

Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has shared "One Night With The Valet," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced and recorded by the husband and wife duo of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore in their Denver, CO home studio, "One Night With The Valet" marks the first single from Tennis's highly anticipated sixth studio album, POLLEN, arriving via their own Mutually Detrimental label on Friday, February 10, 2023. Pre-orders are available now HERE.

"We wanted to write a big album," says Tennis' Alaina Moore. "something suited for radio, but our songs don't follow conventional pop structures. Instead of choruses with universal themes, I write with a specificity that is new to me, narrowing in on the smallest details of our lives. The more we try to broaden our scope, the more we turn inward.

"To keep ourselves from falling into old habits, we used instruments and gear that are new to us. We work alone and Patrick engineers. The sounds he creates are as foundational as any part he writes. We resist the urge to over edit or do too many takes. Unlike previous albums which have been more wall of sound, we make a point not to overpower my voice with a dense mix.

"We named the album POLLEN. It is about small things with big consequences: a particle, a moment, a choice. It is me in a fragile state; sometimes inhabited freely, sometimes reacted against. It is striving to remain in a moment without slipping into dread. It is about the way I can be undone by a very small thing."

"One Night With The Valet" follows Tennis' milestone fifth album, 2020's acclaimed SWIMMER. Written during a four-month sailing excursion in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico and then produced and recorded by Riley and Moore in their Denver, CO home studio, the album saw the duo elevating their distinctive pop approach to heretofore unexplored new heights on such breakthrough singles as "Runner" and "Need Your Love," both of which are joined by colorful companion videos directed by Luca Venter and streaming now at the official Tennis YouTube channel.

Tennis followed SWIMMER with an original new single, "Borrowed Time," penned exclusively for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and available now for streaming and download. The track was featured in the closing moments of S05 E09 "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," the penultimate episode of the animated series' landmark fifth season.

Last year also saw Tennis celebrate SWIMMER with their biggest North American live schedule to date, highlighted by sold out headline shows - including sold out two-night nights at both Los Angeles, CA's Fonda Theatre and Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Steel - as well as festival appearances across the country. A North American tour surrounding the arrival of POLLEN will be announced soon. For updates and additional information, please visit here.

Listen to the new single here: