Tegan And Sara Announce 'Hey, I'm Just Like You' Tour

The Hey, I'm Just Like You Tour will feature Tegan and Sara alone on stage in a multi-dimensional show unlike anything they have ever done. Reading and reliving stories from their new memoir High School, performing songs from their new album Hey, I'm Just Like You along with T&S classics, and combing through archive video footage from their teenage years - this show promises a transcendent night that will both entertain and inspire. Kicking off in Brighton on 16 November, Tegan and Sara will perform in cities across the U.K. including a headline show at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London before concluding on 19 November in Manchester. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 13 September at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



High School is Tegan and Sara's first memoir, chronicling their teenage years during the height of grunge and rave culture in the 1990s in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The memoir is a bravely honest account of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another, struggling to figure out their identities, their sexuality, and their futures. While writing High School, Tegan and Sara discovered two cassette tapes with dozens of the first songs they ever wrote between the ages of 15 and 17 - tapes that had been unheard for twenty years. Hey, I'm Just Like You is made up entirely of new studio recordings of those early songs, recasting Tegan and Sara's remarkable innate songwriting talents as teenagers, and allowing these previously unreleased songs to benefit from the studio expertise they have gained in the past two decades as professional musicians.



The Hey, I'm Just Like You Tour will remind you of all that is uniquely challenging about being a teenager; it will also remind you of that short and singular span of years when the future seems wondrously, enticingly possible. This is the origin story of Tegan and Sara.



U.K. Tour Dates:



16 November 2019 Brighton, U.K. Brighton Theatre Royal

17 November 2019 London, U.K. O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

19 November 2019 Manchester, U.K. Albert Hall



Tickets go on general sale on Friday 13 September at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.





