Teddy and the Rough Riders Releasing New LP 'Down Home;' Lead Single Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Born and raised just a few minutes from Nashville’s Music Row, Teddy and the Rough Riders—the songwriting/vocal duo of Jack Quiggins and Ryan Jennings—blossomed in Nashville’s alternative-rock boom of the 2000s, spearheaded by the likes of Jack White and JEFF the Brotherhood. Through experimentation and sharing stages with groups like The Raconteurs or Natural Child, they naturally merged their rock leanings with the traditional country roots of Music City, developing a sound that is uniquely cosmic-Americana.

Their upcoming album Down Home–out October 11–is a raucous, electrifying double-down on all the elements that garnered praise for their 2022 self-titled LP; country music groovy enough for their friend and once-producer Margo Price to proclaim that “given the chance, [Teddy and the Rough Riders] will unite the hippies and the cowboys, the bikers and the stoners.”

The eleven-song collection, being released via Appalachia Record Co., breathes like a band confident in their songwriting and recording, working with momentum already up to speed- the album moves along at an easy clip, with several points where one will unconsciously find themselves reaching for the volume knob to turn up the rippers. At 33 minutes, it’s a record begging for repeat listens where even the down-tempo numbers groove.

Teddy and the Rough Riders have released the first single from Down Home, the head-bobbing ode to the greatest summer in Jennings’ life dubbed, “Catfish Summer.” “This one is about visiting my mom’s side of the family who lived in Rockmart, Georgia,” Jennings recalls. “But instead, my mom dropped me and my cousin off at my uncle Bubba’s house for a few weeks.” The boys kicked around Uncle Bubba’s “hillbilly shack” on the side of a catfish pond, fishing, riding four-wheelers, swimming, and listening to their great uncle’s bluegrass band pick; a far cry from how they’d initially anticipated their summer break to go. “From childhood bummer to high time,” Jennings laughs, reiterating the words behind the tune’s catchy refrain. Yesterday, American Songwriter premiered the lead single, describing the band’s sound as “A combination of classic country and classic rock from the ‘70s.”

Fans can check out the handy cam-driven nostalgia of the “Catfish Summer” music video here, stream or purchase the new single and pre-order or pre-save Down Home ahead of its October 11th release via Appalachia Record Co. right here.

Teddy and the Rough Riders are on a non-stop tour this summer, backing and opening for New West artist Emily Nenni across the U.S. and throughout parts of Europe and the U.K., culminating in their official showcase at this year’s Americanafest in September. Following a short run of dates with Emily Nenni opening for Orville Peck, The Teddy gents will set out on their own U.S. tour beginning in October through the end of 2024, with dual album release celebrations in Austin and Nashville. Tour dates can be found HERE.

Down Home Tracklist:

Bullet

Fast Livin’

Catfish Summer

Trouble Sleeping

Golden Light

Edna’s Song

Mountain Girl

Hippies

Love After Life

Bird Has Flown

Gettin’ High

Comments