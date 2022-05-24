Teddy and The Rough Riders Release New Single 'Livin in the Woods'

Teddy and The Rough Riders is probably your favorite country band's favorite country band. With a sound that sits somewhere in the middle of "down-home" and "far out," the Nashville-born-and-bred band proudly and prolifically drops retro-sounding, feel-good songs that would fit right in on a Grand Ole Opry radio broadcast or a late-night slot at Bonnaroo.

Masked alt-country darling Orville Peck decided to take Teddy and The Rough Riders on a nationwide tour this year that included a stop at the band's hometown Ryman Auditorium-a bucket list venue for performers from around the world-and current queen of the country underground, Margo Price, loves the band so much she decided to produce their upcoming LP, Teddy and The Rough Riders.

"Given the chance," Price says, "they will unite the hippies and the cowboys-the bikers and the stoners-with their groovy country songs." And on July 1st, via Appalachia Record Co., that great uniting can begin with the release of the Price-produced LP Teddy and The Rough Riders.

Today, the band released their first preview of the album with "Livin in the Woods," a grand idea of leaving town and disappearing into the woods to start a farm with friends. The track premiered with The Boot who hailed the band and called the trio, "a must watch act to watch in 2022."

Musically, the verses of the song feel like something that could've been on The Band's Music From Big Pink, but the song's chorus, with its cheerful background vocals, horns, and repetitive stabs, might be more of a fit for an alternate universe's Pet Sounds. Fans can hear for themselves by checking out "Livin in the Woods" now at this link. Teddy and The Rough Riders can be digitally pre-ordered or pre-saved ahead of its July 1st release right here and physical pre-orders, including vinyl, can be found here.

The band's last two shows with Orville Peck are this week: May 24th at The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina, and May 27th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets can still be purchased right here.

More About Teddy and The Rough Riders (the album): Up until the sessions for Teddy and the Rough Riders in 2019, the band-Jack Quiggins (vocals, guitar), Ryan Jennings (vocals, bass), Nic Swafford (drums), and Luke Schneider (pedal steel)-had mostly recorded at home. This was their first big studio effort with a producer, engineer, session players, and the goal of an audible fidelity change.

After narrowing down their best demos, the band recruited Margo Price to produce because of her creative vision and "let's roll" Neil Young-inspired recording philosophy. They rented out Club Roar, brought in engineer-producer Jake Davis and spent a few days holed up in the studio to capture the magic of the session.

"We ended up living with the purity, and the mistakes, and all the good of that. Some people spend three to six months on albums, and we were like, we have 900 dollars, let's record these songs in three days," Swafford recounts.

Price's direction was a valuable asset to making the record a mature reflection of the band's sound. Her attention to detail and style had a major impact on the production. She provided encouragement when needed, aided with changing arrangements, and made suggestions, like bringing in a trumpet, trombone, and saxophone.

Seven months pregnant with her daughter at the time, she brought a magical motherly vibe to the studio atmosphere that supported their creativity. She provided the rowdy crew with pre-rolls and immunity shots each day, which helped too. Jeremy Ivey, Luke Schneider, Emily Nenni, Mike Eli, and more friends came in to play and sing on the songs being cut. Many parts were recorded live, the energy of which permeates throughout the album, giving a down-home feel to the hi-fi tracks.

What resulted from those three days of close collaboration in the studio on the final version of the album, mixed by Davis and mastered by John Baldwin, is some of the most original country rock to come from Nashville in a while.

Listen to the new single here: