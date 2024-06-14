Teddy Swims Releases New Version of Hit Single 'The Door' With Argentinian Superstar Tiago PZK

Teddy recently scored a nomination in the category of “Favorite Breakout Artist” at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday July 13, 2024.
Affirming himself as the definitive voice of 2024, multi-platinum, chart-topper Teddy Swims recruits Argentinian urban powerhouse Tiago PZK for a brand new version of “The Door” out now. It marks their first collaboration together. It not only breaks down genre boundaries, but it also unites cultures with the addition of a stunning Spanish verse courtesy of Tiago PZK.
About the track, Teddy commented,"It’s been crazy seeing my music spread throughout the world, especially in Latin America. I remember when I first saw my songs being translated into Spanish – it was a surreal experience. I knew I wanted to add a new dynamic to this track and am so excited to have Tiago joining me on it.”
“Collaborating with such a talented singer is an incredible honor. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to work with Teddy on this amazing track,” said Tiago.
The original version of “The Door” has charted on both sides of the Pond, cracking the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Top 50 Official Singles Chart. Not to mention, it has stacked up 225 million global streams and counting, while Teddy regularly averages over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify as one of the Top 100 most-listened to artists in the world.
In other big news, Teddy just scored a nomination in the category of “Favorite Breakout Artist” at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday July 13, 2024. Be sure to tune in!
Meanwhile, his game-changing smash “Lose Control” shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. It notably toppled the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, emerging as the “longest-running Hot 100 Top 10 entry of 2024 so far.” It just soared to #1 at R&B radio in addition to previously capturing #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC. Speaking to its appeal, it has buzzed across seven radio formats. Thus far, it has amassed over 1.6 billion streams.
Teddy Swims recently finished his sold-out I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour throughout the UK and Europe. He will soon be heading off on another sold-out leg of this tour through Australia + New Zealand—where he will make his arena headline debut—and Asia, before bringing it back stateside for more shows including festival performances at
Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco and Austin City Limits in Austin. See the full list of upcoming tour dates HERE.
Plus, he served up the expanded version of his breakout album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5). Listen HERE via Warner Records.
Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Teddy Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 — such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. Shortly after, he released his first original song, “Broke” featuring Thomas Rhett, and was then named an Artist To Watch by Rolling Stone in 2021. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. He made a statement with I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023 which includes his breakout global hit “Lose Control,” his first ever Billboard Hot 100 chart topper and the longest running Hot 100 Top 10 hit of 2024. It has climbed the charts at seven radio formats, peaking at #1 at Top 40, Hot AC and R&B and has amassed over 1.6 billion streams. Teddy has spent most of 2024 on his sold out I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy world tour, released a live version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely and I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5).
Tiago Uriel Pacheco Lezcano, a.k.a Tiago PZK, is an Argentinian recording and performing phenomenon whose standout career has been marked by a blockbuster debut album, hit singles, and sold-out shows. Recognized as a versatile singer/songwriter and recording artist, Tiago PZK has released a stream of chart-topping classics since 2019, ranging from trap to R&B to bachata. And thanks to global blockbuster singles Entre Nosotros Remix, Tiago PZK: Bzrp Music Sessions, No. 48, and Los Del Espacio, the 22 year-old hitmaker has earned more than 2 billion views, numerous industry awards, and sellout tours. In 2022, Tiago PZK released his debut album Portales, which reached #2 on the Top Global Spotify Albums chart. In just a few hours, he sold out two shows at Movistar Arena (July 30-31, 2022) in Buenos Aires that launched his first tour, “Portales Tour 2022," the three-continent trek across South and North America and Europe boasting more than 50 shows. Tiago PZK also has delivered crowd-pleasing performances during several prestigious awards shows, such Spain’s Los 40 Primavera Pop, Latin American Music Awards, Tu Música Urbano Awards, and Rolling Stone magazine’s inaugural Rolling Stone En Español Awards show. Earlier this year, Tiago PZK released Piel, an electrifying cumbia with Ke Personajes that was a huge smash throughout Latin America and Spain.
June 29 Denver, CO Endless Sunshine Festival
Aug 4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
Aug 7 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug 9-11 San Francisco CA Outside Lands
Aug 16 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands Lowlands Festival
Aug 23 Reading, UK Reading Festival
Aug 24 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival
Sep 6 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
Sep 8 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater
Sep 12 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove
Sep 13 West Fargo, ND Lights Amphitheater
Sep 14 Hinckley, MN Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
Sep 17 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Sep 18 St. Louis, MO The Factory
Sep 20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena*
Sep 21 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sep 23 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor Pavilion
Sep 24 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
Sep 26 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall
Oct 2 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall
Oct 3 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
Oct 5 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct 6 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live
Oct 8 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theater
Oct 10 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock
Oct 12 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct 15 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater
Oct 16 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct 18 Flagstaff, AZ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
Oct 19 Valley Center, CA Harrah’s Resort Southern California - The Events Center
Oct 21 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
Oct 22 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
*Supporting Aerosmith
Videos