Teddy Swims Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour

Genre-blurring singer-songwriter Teddy Swims announces his highly anticipated Fall 2023 North American tour.

Kicking off in Minneapolis on September 22nd, the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour includes stops in Chicago (The Riviera), Los Angeles (The Wiltern), New York City (Terminal 5), and Nashville (Ryman Auditorium) before wrapping up in his hometown of Atlanta (The Tabernacle) on November 21st. General on-sale begins Friday, June 9th at 10 am local time. Tickets are available HERE.

Citi is the official card of the Teddy Swims I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 6th at 8 am local time until Thursday, June 8th at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The announcement arrives in the midst of an exciting time for Teddy. 2023 has already proven to be a big year for him with a string of international headline shows in Germany, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the UK. Teddy has also been hinting at a massive year ahead for new music — most recently, he shared his latest single “What More Can I Say,” a soulful throwback to old-school R&B. He also teamed up with Elley Duhé for “FACE MYSELF” and collaborated with X Ambassadors and Jac Ross for “Happy People.”

Last year, he released two acclaimed EPs, Sleep Is Exhausting and Tough Love. Those releases topped off a typically busy 2022 for Swims that included dropping a viral cover of Journey’s classic “Don’t Stop Believin’” that was reposted by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Timbaland.

He also performed the song on America’s Got Talent with season 14 winner Kodi Lee and Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon. Other 2022 highlights include lending his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM’s “All That Really Matters,” Meghan Trainor’s “Bad For Me,” and MK & Burns’ “Better.”

You don’t want to miss Teddy Swims as he brings his compelling live show on the road this year, showcasing his signature eclectic style across stages everywhere.

Teddy Swims 2023 Tour Dates:

Sep 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - - Riviera Theatre

Sep 26 - Richmond, VA - The National

Sep 27 - Norfolk, VA - - The NorVa

Sep 29 - Raleigh, NC - - The Ritz

Sep 30 - Greenville, SC - Voyage Music Festival

Oct 1 - - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct 3 - - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Oct 4 - - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Oct 5 - - Orlando, FL - - House of Blues Orlando

Oct 7 - - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Oct 8 - - Houston, TX - - House of Blues Houston

Oct 10 - Dallas, TX - - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 11 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Oct 13 - Wichita, KS - - TempleLive

Oct 14 - Tulsa, OK - - Cain’s Ballroom

Oct 15 - Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Oct 17 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Van Buren

Oct 18 - San Diego, CA - SOMA – Mainstage

Oct 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Freemont Street Experience

Oct 22 - Oakland, CA - - Fox Theater

Oct 24 - Portland, OR - - Roseland Theater

Oct 25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

Oct 26 - Seattle, WA - - Showbox SoDo

Oct 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell @ The Complex

Oct 29 - Denver, CO - - Mission Ballroom

Oct 31 - Omaha, NE - - The Admiral Theater

Nov 1 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Nov 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Nov 4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

Nov 5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Nov 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov 8 - Detroit, MI - - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 10 - Toronto, ON - - HISTORY

Nov 11 - Montreal, QC - - Beanfield Theatre

Nov 12 - Boston, MA - - Roadrunner

Nov 14 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Nov 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN - - Ryman Auditorium

Nov 21 - Atlanta, GA - - Tabernacle