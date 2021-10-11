Teddy Grossman Shares New Single 'Out of Thin Air'

LA-based singer/songwriter Teddy Grossman has announced the release of his new single Out of Thin Air, the fourth single off his forthcoming solo debut LP due out next year.

With only a few songs out, Grossman has come out of the gates swinging: his single Leave it on the Line has racked up nearly 400k spins, landing marquee Folk & R&B playlists, What I Owe has garnered praise from New Commute & Uproxx - Indie Mixtape Best New Music, and American Songwriter hails his latest single Power in Pain is "a song for now, tomorrow, and the years to come".

On Out of Thin Air, Grossman presents some melodic, up-tempo rock & roll. Powered by Grossman and the Family Company band hitting live to tape, the track is elevated by a beautiful mess of horns, slide & fuzz guitars. Written with longtime friend Theo Katzman (Vulfpeck), who also lays down vocals and a scorching slide guitar solo on the track, Out of Thin Air reflects on when the search for something pulls us away from the life happening right in front of us. Plotting away, floating along.

Although a lifelong music lover & maker, pursuing music as a career was put on the back burner, but after the move to Los Angeles Grossman took the leap to embark on that long-gestating journey. Grossman spent much of his life getting his mind around what it meant to fully commit to a life in music.

He'd always been a lifer at heart - his childhood was spent ingesting Otis Redding and Steve Wonder and Dylan and The Band- but after graduating college, he took the road often traveled and got a 9-5 job, ever the weekend warrior. A few years back, however, after a near-decade living in Chicago and New York City, in 2018, Grossman was finally ready to take the plunge. "Moving to LA and finding my community here unquestionably changed everything," he says looking back at his decision to break out on his own and transform his passion into his livelihood.

All that time spent wondering what a music career - his music career - would look like now comes pouring forth via his cerebral and sublimely centered songs- the sort that speak to years of hard-won wisdom and, well, maybe a bit of luck.

Listen to the new track here: