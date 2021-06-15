Ted Ganung & Rosemary Quaye Release 'Universal Love'

Following up on the success of 'I Told You' (Ted Ganung Remix) premiered on BBC Radio 1 and featured as the No.1 Juno Download Funky Club House Charts for June, New York City Producer Ted Ganung team's up with Manchester UK Saxophonist Rosemary Quaye for the 'Universal Love' EP.

The 'Universal Love' EP deliver's a diverse selection of music with Rosemary Quaye's saxophone taking the lead on this wonderful journey.

From the roots Reggae inspired 'Serendipity,' to the loungy downtempo 'Rejuvenation,' or the Thievery Corporation-esque title track 'Universal Love,' and the high energy Jazzy, Liquid Drum & Bass 'Free Spirit', there is something for everyone on this EP which truly inspires an aura of 'Universal Love.'

1. Serendipity

2. Rejuvenation

3. Universal Love

4. Free Spirit