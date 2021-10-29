TeaMarrr Release 'Show Me Some Love' Featuring Meer Colon

Raedio and Atlantic recording artist TeaMarrr taps Meer Colon in her latest "Show Me Love. Directed by NCF, the cinematic and sensual visual shows Meer Colon transporting the really really raw artist to a different dimension to show her love. Earlier this year, TeaMarrr recruited DUCKWRTH for "Specific," a classically sexy summertime single uplifted by sweeping synths and warm distortion.

Her 2020 EP Before I Spill Myself was met with critical acclaim from the likes of Complex, OkayPlayer, NPR and more, with Grimy Goods noting that "at the heart of TeaMarrr's music, there's a deep desire and urgency for healing that flows from her blending of pop, hip-hop, and R&B." Before I Spill Myself, which includes features from Rapsody, SiR and D Smoke, was released alongside the official music video for "Chasing Amy" directed by James Bland (creator of Issa Rae Presents' Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated GIANTS). Additional visuals were later released, including "Tick (ft. SiR)," "Doin It Wrong," and "Kinda Love (ft. D Smoke)."

"Cool Enough," a standout track from Before I Spill Myself, was first heard on the 4th season premiere of the award-winning HBO® series, INSECURE. TeaMarrr is among the rising new stars showcased on Raedio/Atlantic's INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 soundtrack. Her euphoric track "Temperature" was featured on the season's fourth episode and joined by an official video, shot at home during quarantine. Look out for TeaMarrr on the final season of INSECURE this winter.

