Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Swift's Folklore Tops the Billboard 200 For The Second Week in a Row

Article Pixel

The achievement makes Swift is one of just 11 musical acts to have six or more albums at number one for multiple weeks on the Billboard 200.

Aug. 11, 2020  

Taylor Swift's Folklore Tops the Billboard 200 For The Second Week in a Row

Taylor Swift's acclaimed alternative album Folklore came in at number one on the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row, making her only the second woman in history to achieve six or more number one albums for multiple weeks on the chart.

Swift is also now one of just eleven musical acts to achieve this feat since the chart was was introduced in March 1956. The only other female artist to accomplish this is vocal legend Barbra Streisand.

In addition to Streisand, Swift joins other legendary names in this club including The Beatles, Jay-Z, Elvis, The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, Eminem, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and Bruce Springsteen.

The album, which Swift said she developed during lockdown, has 16 tracks and features collaborations with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner of The National and Bon Iver, who is the only featured artist on the album.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!
  • 5 More Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!