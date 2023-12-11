A Look Back at Taylor Swift's 5 Golden Globe Nominations Following 'The Eras Tour' Achievement

Take a look back at Swift's past Golden Globes nominations for Cats, The Hunger Games, and more!

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

A Look Back at Taylor Swift's 5 Golden Globe Nominations Following 'The Eras Tour' Achievement

Taylor Swift is now a five time Golden Globe nominee!

Swift received her fifth nomination this morning for Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour movie. This is one of the two new categories at this year's awards.

Ahead of this year's awards, take a look back at Swift's four other Golden Globes nominations and listen to the songs she was nominated for!

The Color Purple, Barbie, and more were also nominated for Golden Globes this morning. Check out the full list of nominations here.

What were Taylor Swift's other Golden Globe nominations for?

In the past, Swift has received four nominations in the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category.

"Safe and Sound" from the Hunger Games soundtrack

Swift's first nomination came in 2013 for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Safe and Sound" from the Hunger Games soundtrack. Swift wrote the song with John Paul White, Joy Williams, and T Bone Burnett.

"Sweeter Than Fiction" from the One Chance Soundtrack

The next year, Swift was nominated again for "Sweeter Than Fiction" from the One Chance soundtrack. The song was the first track she wrote with frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats

In 2020, Swift was nominated for "Beautiful Ghosts," which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Cats movie. She played the role of Bombalurina in the movie.

"Carolina" from the Where the Crawdads Sing Soundtrack

Most recently, Swift was nominated for "Carolina" from the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack in 2023. The nomination was the first time that Swift was the sole nominee.

How to Watch the Eras Tour at Home

To celebrate the nomination, audiences will be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at home this week! The film will be available to rent on all digital platforms starting on Wednesday, December 13, Swift's birthday! 

The extended version signals that songs featured in the concert that were originally cut from the movie will be reinstated, like "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live."

You can rent it exclusively on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada where you can rent movies, including on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

You can now experience the concert film that captured the history-making tour for the suggested rental price of $19.89*, honoring the legendary artist’s birth year and the title of her Grammy® Award-winning album 1989. 

Watch the Eras Tour extended cut trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
A Rhythm and Blues Battle Royale: Eli Paperboy Reed vs. The Harlem Gospel Travelers Januar Photo
A Rhythm and Blues Battle Royale: Eli Paperboy Reed vs. The Harlem Gospel Travelers January 12 at Brooklyn Bowl

A Rhythm and Blues Battle Royale: Eli Paperboy Reed vs. The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Brooklyn Bowl on January 12. Eli Paperboy Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers face off in an epic soulful sing-off for the ages!

2
CATTANEO Releases New Album The Faun Photo
CATTANEO Releases New Album 'The Faun'

Following his recent single, 'Juno Fog,' renowned electronic artist and producer CATTANEO teams up with Douglas Dare to unveil, 'I Know, I Know, I Know,' the focus track off his new album, 'The Faun.'

3
John-Robert Debuts New EP Garden Snake Photo
John-Robert Debuts New EP 'Garden Snake'

The wait is over for Garden Snake, the brand new EP from singer/songwriter John-Robert A collection of songs that skillfully blur the lines between acoustic folk and pop, Garden Snake features recent singles “Westward Bound” and “Sweet Child”. The album is out now and available via Nice Life. Plus, check out tour dates!

4
Maggie Lindemann Closes Out SUCKERPUNCH Era With Deluxe Version Photo
Maggie Lindemann Closes Out 'SUCKERPUNCH' Era With Deluxe Version

Maggie Lindemann is closing out 2023 with the release of SUCKERPUNCH (Deluxe) – which features 5 live recordings from her sold-out New York Irving Plaza show, including “take me nowhere,” “you're not special,” “hear me out,” “casualty of your dreams,” and “she knows it.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Nicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be FeaturedNicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be Featured
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next WeekTHE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next Week
Interview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS MovieInterview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS Movie
Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING