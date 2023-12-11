A Look Back at Taylor Swift's 5 Golden Globe Nominations Following 'The Eras Tour' Achievement

Taylor Swift is now a five time Golden Globe nominee!

Swift received her fifth nomination this morning for Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour movie. This is one of the two new categories at this year's awards.

Ahead of this year's awards, take a look back at Swift's four other Golden Globes nominations and listen to the songs she was nominated for!

The Color Purple, Barbie, and more were also nominated for Golden Globes this morning. Check out the full list of nominations here.

What were Taylor Swift's other Golden Globe nominations for?

In the past, Swift has received four nominations in the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category.

"Safe and Sound" from the Hunger Games soundtrack

Swift's first nomination came in 2013 for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Safe and Sound" from the Hunger Games soundtrack. Swift wrote the song with John Paul White, Joy Williams, and T Bone Burnett.

"Sweeter Than Fiction" from the One Chance Soundtrack

The next year, Swift was nominated again for "Sweeter Than Fiction" from the One Chance soundtrack. The song was the first track she wrote with frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats

In 2020, Swift was nominated for "Beautiful Ghosts," which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Cats movie. She played the role of Bombalurina in the movie.

"Carolina" from the Where the Crawdads Sing Soundtrack

Most recently, Swift was nominated for "Carolina" from the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack in 2023. The nomination was the first time that Swift was the sole nominee.

How to Watch the Eras Tour at Home

To celebrate the nomination, audiences will be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at home this week! The film will be available to rent on all digital platforms starting on Wednesday, December 13, Swift's birthday!

The extended version signals that songs featured in the concert that were originally cut from the movie will be reinstated, like "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live."

You can rent it exclusively on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada where you can rent movies, including on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

You can now experience the concert film that captured the history-making tour for the suggested rental price of $19.89*, honoring the legendary artist’s birth year and the title of her Grammy® Award-winning album 1989.

Watch the Eras Tour extended cut trailer here: