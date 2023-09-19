Taylor Swift Launches the '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Vault to Hint at Unreleased Songs; Could Nicki Minaj Be Featured?

Taylor Swift has officially launched the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" vault, giving Swifties the first clues to what they can expect from her upcoming vault tracks.

"You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," Swift captioned her Instagram post revealing the vault, quoting her hit single, "Blank Space." Coming out of the vault are the letters T, S, U, I, L, and two quotation marks.

The "1989 (Taylor's Version)" vault has been teased recently on Google. When users search "Taylor Swift," they can begin the crossword puzzles to try to crack the code.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" is going to be released on October 27. Pre-order and pre-save the new re-recording here.

Swifties have begun to speculate that Nicki Minaj could be featured on the vault tracks due to one of the Google answers being "Sagittarius."

Swift had called Nicki Minaj her "favorite Sagittarius" at the 2023 VMAs last week. Minaj added fuel to the fire after tweeting "Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz so bad right now" when responding to a Tweet about her and Swift's music streaming achievements.

Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad 🫢 https://t.co/zdawuxZ1Ny — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 24, 2023

Swift has previously released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version will include five bonus tracks.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.