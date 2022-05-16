Taylor Swift, BTS & More Win Billboard Music Award - Full List of Winners!

Tonight, MRC and NBC celebrated an electrifying evening with the "2022 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs) broadcast live on NBC coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and live on Peacock.

Host Sean "Diddy" Combs was joined by today's Billboard chart-topping artists for exhilarating performances, empowering moments, and historic wins. Eight on-air awards were given out, in addition to the earlier non-broadcast categories, and Olivia Rodrigo took home the most trophies of the night with seven wins - including Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist - making a notable splash for her first-ever BBMAs.

It was a big night for new winners as Dua Lipa, Silk Sonic, The Kid Laroi, and Walker Hayes all walked away with BBMA trophies for the very first time. The show also featured a lineup of superstar performances.

Diddy opened the show with a legendary performance of "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller, "First Class" featuring Jack Harlow, and "Mo Money Mo Problems" with his son Christan Combs and R&B artist Teyana Taylor.

ICON Award recipient Mary J. Blige was honored by longtime friend and fellow ICON Award winner Janet Jackson.

Fourteen-year-old activist Mari Copeny, aka "Little Miss Flint," was honored as the third annual Billboard Music Awards Changemaker for her incredible efforts in the fight for clean water.

Latin popstar Becky G brought power to the stage to belt her hits "Baile Con Mi Ex" and "MAMIII," marking her BBMAs performance debut.

Nigerian artist Burna Boy delivered his unique Afro-fusion sound with an energetic performance of "Last Last" and "Kilometre."

Country duo Dan + Shay gave a compelling performance of their single "You" with Dan on the electric guitar and also took home a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Duo/Group.

A winner in the new Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist category, Ed Sheeran showcased his global appeal with a performance of his song "2step" from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Elle King & Miranda Lambert delivered a playful performance of their hit song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home"), which made Billboard history as it was the first time in nearly 30 years that a collaboration between two women topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Florence + the Machine graced the stage with an ethereal and powerful performance of "My Love."

Latto showcased big BBMAs energy with her chart topping and record breaking hit single "Big Energy."

Maxwell honored the late pop milestone Michael Jackson with a smooth rendition of "Lady In My Life" as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of Thriller.

Pop punk superstar Machine Gun Kelly took the stage to perform his song "twin flame," which was written for his partner, Megan Fox.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion heated up the stage with a memorable performance of "Plan B" and "Sweetest Pie" and received the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Female Artist for the second year in a row.

Top Country Male Artist Morgan Wallen performed his chart topping hits "Don't Think Jesus" and "Wasted on You."

Reggaeton singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro had the arena dancing with his high energy and dynamic medley of songs including "Cúrame," "MUSEO," and "Todo De Ti"

Engaging as ever, Top R&B Song winners Silk Sonic delivered a joyful and energetic performance of their song "Love's Train."

Travis Scott served up a highly stylized performance of "Mafia" and "Lost Forever" on an icy backdrop with fur clad dancers.

Presented by Shenseea, Glass Animals was honored during the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment for having the longest rise in Billboard chart history to get to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, a total of 59 weeks.

The evening's star-studded presenter lineup included AleXa, Anitta, Chlöe Bailey, City Girls, DJ Khaled, Dixie D'Amelio, Dove Cameron, Fat Joe, French Montana, Givēon, Heidi Klum, Janet Jackson, Lainey Wilson, Liza Koshy, Michael Bublé, Pusha T, Shenseea, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, and Teyana Taylor.

See below for a complete list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

Top Soundtrack: "Encanto"

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat "Planet Her"

Top Rap Album: Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots "Scaled And Icy"

Top Latin Album: KAROL G "KG0516"

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM "Fallen Embers"

Top Christian Album: Ye "Donda"

Top Gospel Album: Ye "Donda"

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Selling Song: BTS "Butter"

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

Top Rock Song: Måneskin "Beggin'"

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Top Christian Song: Ye "Hurricane"

Top Gospel Song: Ye "Hurricane"