Taylor Goldsmith & Mandy Moore Release 'Finding You Backwards' from I WANT YOU BACK Soundtrack

On February 11th, Prime Video is exclusively streaming I Want You Back, the new Amazon Original romantic comedy starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. The heartfelt film closes with "Finding You Backwards" a brand-new song from Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith featuring Mandy Moore written and inspired by the movie. Ahead of the film's release next week, Amazon Music is excited to debut the song exclusively as an Amazon Original track.

Recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, Taylor co-wrote the song with the movie's composer, Siddhartha Khosla. The track finds Taylor and Mandy, the husband and wife team, channeling the film's heartfelt and charming emotional core.

Directed by Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence) the film finds Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) on what thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments - marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs - until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results. The ensemble cast of I Want You Back also includes Gina, Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Luke David Blumm, Isabel May, Jami Gertz, Dylan Gelula, and Mason Gooding.

"Sidd is a master composer/songwriter and based on the little music I heard during our first conversation, the line 'Finding You Backwards' showed up right away," said Goldsmith. "Then getting to sing it with my wife made it even more special for us. We're very psyched to be a part of this movie but even more so to have created such an important memory for us."

"After reading the script I wrote a piece of music that ended up becoming the main musical motif of the film's score. The theme had this distinct melodic hook that we'd been teasing throughout the film, and so it felt natural to turn that theme into a classic sounding song to end the film," said Khosla. "I proposed that Taylor and I write the song together, and Jason was thrilled by the idea as he and I both are huge fans of Taylor's band, Dawes. Taylor wrote beautiful lyrics to my melody and music, and to cap it off Taylor and Mandy sang it so gorgeously as a duet."

Listen to the new track here: