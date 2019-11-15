Tayla Parx Releases New Single 'Fight' Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated recording artist Tayla Parx is back with the release of her new single "Fight" ft. GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum duo, Florida Georgia Line. The pop x country collaboration is now available via Tayla Made/Atlantic at all DSPs and streaming services.

"I wanted to find the perfect balance of urban and also country. I took different patterns that you would typically find in urban music and played them with live instruments," Parx told Uproxx during her upcoming interview for the Honda Backstage Series, which highlights breakout artists who pursued their dreams with unwavering determination. "In the beginning of my songwriting career, I had to be very real and say people are going to think that I can only write rap because of my color and because of the style of outfits that I wear," Tayla continues. "It was a situation that was really frustrating at first because I was being forced into these boxes that didn't really, truly exist in this day and age." Watch her previous interview with Uproxx, where she breaks down her path from hit songwriter to successful solo artist. Parx's exclusive performance of "I Want You" and "Read Your Mind" are also available.

Last month, the Warner Chappell Music songwriter launched her new venture Burnout-a songwriting camp for music creatives. The event took place in New York and focused on the importance of a mindful well-being while working in the industry. "The thing that's necessary for the creative in today's age is to find the calm in the chaos, because it's inevitable in our lives," says Parx. The artist is planning to host Burnout in cities around the world including London, Los Angeles, Nashville, Stockholm, Toronto and Seoul.

"Fight" is the first single from the singer-songwriter since the release of her album We Need To Talk. We Need To Talk includes such previously released tracks as "Rebound", "I Want You," and "Me Vs. Us." Acclaimed by Entertainment Weekly for possessing "equal parts swagger and vulnerability," the project also includes "Slow Dancing," joined by companion visuals streaming now at Parx's official YouTube channel.

Named among Okayplayer's "Ten Black Female Songwriters You Should Know," the 26-year-old Parx has received a remarkable range of press coverage throughout her busy career, with profiles and features in such high profile publications as Vogue, Billboard, NYLON, High Snobiety, and more. Parx holds a spot in Variety's Hitmakers list that will be out on December 3rd! Recent features include ELLE's Women in Music article highlighting successful songwriters stepping up to the mic, PAPER naming Parx to its "100 People Taking Over 2019" list, Rolling Stone highlighting her as an "Artist You Need To Know," while Entertainment Weekly simply hailed her as "one of pop music's go-to songwriters." The New York Times acknowledged how Parx has been "cutting a meticulous yet low-key warpath through popular music on a personal quest to land a No. 1 single on every genre chart" in her April interview, also noting that it's a "lofty goal that's no longer far-fetched."

Parx is the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous top 10 songs-Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and "thank u, next" and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes"-in the Billboard Hot 100 since 2014. She is also credited for writing six songs on Grande's new album thank u, next and was a nominee at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for her contributions on Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, which was nominated for "Album of the Year." Tayla Made songs have accumulated over 2 billion streams, while her previous mixtape amassed approximately 25 million streams globally.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and boundary breaker Tayla Parx reimagines genre, gender, feminism, popular music, and the very definition of an artist. From the onset of her career, she has consistently shifted perspectives on stage as a performer, behind-the-scenes as a songwriter, and on-screen as an actress in television, films, and video games. Within one year, she became "the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous top 10 songs-Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and "thank u, next" and Panic! At The Disco's double-platinum "High Hopes"-in the Billboard Hot 100 since 2014." She notably penned a total of six tracks on Grande's blockbuster thank u, next. Not to mention, she co-wrote double-platinum "Love Lies" for Khalid and Normani, Anderson Paak's "Tints" [feat. Kendrick Lamar], and four cuts on Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer-which topped year-end lists by Associated Press, New York Times, and NPR and received a GRAMMY® nomination for "Album of the Year."

She accompanied Ariana for a standout performance on Ellen and teamed up with Paak and Kendrick Lamar to bring down the house at Saturday Night Live. Plus, she toured with Paak and Lizzo. Not to mention, the accomplished actress appeared in Hairspray and True Jackson, VP as well as The Walking Dead and Sims video game franchises. Along the way, Vogue, Paper, Forbes, NYLON, Billboard, Glamour, and more shined a spotlight on her. She launched her solo career with the acclaimed 2017 Tayla Made mixtape and one-off singles such as "Runaway" [feat. Khalid], which quickly clocked over 15.4 million Spotify streams within six months. However, everything set the stage for her 2019 full-length debut, WE N*E*R*D TO TALK [Tayla Made/Atlantic Records]. Driven by the single "I Want You" and ballad "Easy," it not only smashes boundaries, but starts a very important conversation.

Amassing the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan) with 11X-PLATINUM breakout "Cruise," GRAMMY-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line have been making history since 2012. As the first Country act to achieve RIAA's DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold) and holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (50 straight weeks) with 8X PLATINUM, #1 "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha, the global superstars have tallied 9.3+ billion streams, exceeded 33.6 million track downloads, sold more than 4.6 million albums worldwide, and scored 16 #1 singles. Playing to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours, they'll join Kenny Chesney's CHILLAXIFICATION 2020 Tour in the spring. Honored by ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards, their creative empire also includes thriving business initiatives: Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Tribe Kelley, Tree Vibez Music, and newly-launched label Round Here Records.





