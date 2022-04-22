Tay Money Taps Saucy Santana, Flo Milli and More For New Project 'Girls Gone Duh'

Today, rising Texas female rap artist, Tay Money, released her highly anticipated project, "Girls Gone Duh". This 14-song collective continues to prove that she's here to stay, as she takes listeners on a journey into her life, from country-girl to dynamic rapstress.

Tay effortlessly rides the hypnotic beats with her melodic flow, making each song an anthem in its own right. Just last year, Tay Money received her first moment of mainstream success as she broke the internet with the viral hit record, "The Assignment".

The record which picked up momentum on popular social media platform, Tik Tok, is now peaking at #2 on Instagram reels and #3 on Tikok US, averaging 20K TikTok creates per day and just under 800K to date.

Following her tremendous success with that record, Tay released a follow up with rap sensation Saucy Santana for single, "Hello". The single received acclaim from the music scene adding to the upwards trajectory Tay Money is on with her rap career and dominating the female rap space.

Last week, Tay released the audio and visual for her latest record "Fake Love" which is quickly picking up speed, socially. Additionally, the album's lead single, "BBB (Bad B*tch Behavior)" is slated to become a summertime anthem. "Girls Gone Duh" is an exciting experience from start to finish, attesting to the self-confidence and overall "bad b*itch behavior" that Tay consistently showcases through her music.

Currently, Tay Money is on her solo 12-city tour, visiting cities throughout the East, South and South West, including Chicago, Atlanta and Brooklyn. After years of building her solid and loyal fan base called the "Tay Money Army" and staying true to her core belief of female empowerment, this music collective is a testament to Tay's hard work and dedication. "Girls Gone Duh" is available now on all platforms.

Listen to the new release here: