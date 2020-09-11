Taste of Country Premieres Skip Ewing's 'Wyoming' Video

Watch the video below!

Massive country music site Taste of Country today premiered the video for the title cut single from Skip Ewing's new album, Wyoming. Check out the video and feature detailing Skip's journey from writing the songs to making the decision to go back into the recording studio below. Wyoming is due out September 25, 2020 and can be pre-ordered HERE.

The "Wyoming" video was shot by Skip's wife and celebrated western photographer Linda Ewing. They didn't have to go far to capture amazing outdoor scenes of mountains, rivers and wildlife, as those sights are actually directly outside their home in western Wyoming. Production was delayed after a freak snowstorm dumped eight inches of snow and ice and knocked out power in their county for an entire day last week.

Skip's "Wyoming" single has already received considerable exposure on heavyweight Spotify playlists New Boots, Next From Nashville, New Music Nashville and Fresh Finds: Country. Earlier releases "Whiskey Basin," "Railroad" and "The Juggler" have been streamed on Spotify's New Traditions: Country Heroes, Fresh Finds and more.

In a magnificent MusicRow Magazine review, respected journalist Robert K. Oermann wrote about "Wyoming": "This is the title tune of his comeback CD, a lovely, tuneful, wistful recollection of wanderlust and lost love. The man can still cast a musical spell. Welcome home, son."

