Tasmanian Band Releases Christmas Single 'Song Of The Birds' Worldwide
Now streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.
Antipodean Baroque group Van Diemen's Band announced today the worldwide release of its single Song of the Birds on major streaming platforms.
Originally a traditional Christmas folk lullaby from Catalonia, the melody was initially made famous by the cellist Pablo Casals and subsequently recorded in English by singer Joan Baez in the mid-1960s.
This new version restores the original Catalan lyrics to a soundscape that combines the gut strings of period-instrument Tasmanian ensemble Van Diemen's Band with ethereal harmonies of the Tasmanian Youth Chorale and the soaring soprano of Quin Thompson.
The arrangement by Donald Nicolson also makes a passing nod to Catalonia's eighth-century Moorish history, bringing a sense of universality to that most homespun form of Christian festival music - the Christmas carol.
Commissioned as an encore piece for the group's annual Christmas concerts, Song of the Birds was turned into a music video in 2021 with financial support from the Tasmanian Government's Arts and Screen Digital Production Fund and filmed in the spectacular setting of Spring Bay Mill, a former industrial woodchip facility on the island's east coast (see it here).
VDB Artistic Director Julia Fredersdorff says the video's success in cinemas and online whetted the public appetite for a soundtrack release. 'Although the song has acquired both religious and political overtones during its long history, at heart it simply celebrates nature and rebirth,' she says. 'With the world starting to reopen as the pandemic begins to wind down, even as territorial conflicts continue to rage, this beautiful tune somehow combines the feelings of hope and melancholy we're all experiencing. We always thought of it as a good concert closer - Casals frequently used it as an opener, even when he played for John F. Kennedy at the White House - but now it's so much more than that, especially this Christmas. Song of the Birds is once again a message for our time.'
Produced by Caleb Miller for Mac40 Media, Song of the Birds is available as a single from today through Apple Music and Spotify.
Van Diemen's Band is online at https://vandiemensband.com.au/
More Hot Stories For You
December 20, 2022
Listen to Iconoclast Theatre Collective's inaugural holiday single, 'War on Xmas' starring acclaimed drag queen Pissi Myles ('Babashook').
Ingrid Michaelson, Lyle Lovett, Allison Russell & More to Perform at THE MUSIC OF PAUL MCCARTNEY at Carnegie Hall
December 20, 2022
The 18nd Annual Music Of fundraising performance, produced by Michael Dorf Presents, will spotlight the work of Paul McCartney and take place March 15, 2023 at one of the world’s most venerated venues, Carnegie Hall.
Kala Koa Entertainment Presents The 16th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival and Free Island Marketplace
December 19, 2022
Kala Koa Entertainment celebrates 16 years of bringing the biggest and brightest names in Hawaiian music to the mainland with the 2023 Southern California Slack Key Festival returning to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Gordon Goodwin and His Big Phat Band to Headline Catalina's Jazz Club on New Year's Eve
December 19, 2022
Owner Catalina Popescu has announced that Grammy-winning Jazz great Gordon Goodwin and his Big Phat Band will headline the musical celebration at Catalina Jazz Club on December 31.
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Spring 2023 Edition
December 19, 2022
CRSSD Festival has announced the initial artist lineup for its Spring 2023 edition taking place on March 4 and 5 at the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego. The two day city-center festival remains the west coast's' most celebrated house and techno festival, offering fans a taste of the global electronic music scene in a picturesque and convenient location.