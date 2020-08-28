Tasha Cobbs Leonard's Upcoming Album 'Royalty' Live At The Ryman Available For Pre-Order Today

“Royalty” reminds listeners that God's view of them has always been a vision of us as His children.

Today, in prelude to the release of her highly anticipated album Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard releases two new songs: "Pour It Out" and "Release The Sound" with compelling performance videos, captured inside of the historic Ryman Auditorium. The album is also available for pre-order here.

Her first full album of new music since the top-selling Heart. Passion. Pursuit. in 2017, Royalty: Live At The Rymanis an in-depth worship experience featuring an eclectic range of musical styles. The album, which features guest appearances by Kierra Sheard ("You Must Break") and We The Kingdom (God So Loved)," was recorded audience-free at Nashville's historic music hall on August 3, 2020. Written before the global pandemic, the 17-track album is filled with songs of revelation and hope, that offer specific inspiration for this challenging time. With her powerful vocals, Tasha lifts an anointed praise, declaring her genuine love for God and unleashing spiritual healing.

The title song, "Royalty" reminds listeners that God's view of them has always been a vision of us as His children: "I am royalty/I am who You called me....My Father is King/I believe I am Yours". Royalty: Live At The Ryman is set to release on September 25. Fans can head over to the merch table and grab exclusive Royalty merchandise, now available on Tasha's D2C store. Some hot merch includes the new digital album, an acid wash grey t-shirt with custom Royalty logo, and even a limited edition Hatch Show Print to commemorate Tasha's historic recording at The Ryman. Shop for exclusive Royalty merchandise at www.royaltymerchtable.com.

Rounding out this week of celebration, Tasha Cobbs Leonard adds two new Stellar Gospel Music Awards to her mantel. During the virtual production of the 35th-anniversary celebration, Tasha took home Artist of the Year and Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year for Heart. Passion. Pursuit.: Live At Passion City Church. Hosted by Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne, the 35th Stellar Gospel Music Awards aired virtually Sunday, August 23 on BET.

