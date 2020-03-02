Tasha Cobbs Leonard to Record Live at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

GRAMMY® Award-winning gospel singer/songwriter TASHA COBBS LEONARD has announced plans to record her next album live at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. The concert event, Royalty: Live at The Ryman, is set to take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 7:30pm, the powerhouse vocalist shared on social media earlier today.

Tickets for the recording go on sale at TicketMaster.com this Friday, March 6, 2020, but subscribers to Tasha Cobbs Leonard's email list will be able to access the fan pre-sale beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 3 at 10:00am CST until Thursday, March 5 at 10:00pm CST. Fans can join Tasha's email list to receive the exclusive pre-sale code atwww.TashaCobbs.com.

"The Ryman is saturated with such history," exclaims Tasha Cobbs Leonard. "It was originally built as a revival center and I believe it will serve its original intent on May 4th for the Royalty live recording. The rich history and legacy in that room will further magnify the necessity for us to see ourselves as God sees us. It's the perfect place to capture and document the sound of ROYALTY!"

Every ticket purchased online includes one physical copy of Tasha Cobbs Leonard's upcoming album, Royalty: Live at The Ryman. A limited number of VIP Packages, including a meet & greet/photo opportunity and exclusive merchandise, will also be available.

Currently the top-selling female artist in gospel music, Tasha Cobbs Leonard first entered the global music scene with the 2013 release of her RIAA® Platinum debut single, "Break Every Chain." Since then, Cobbs Leonard has amassed multiple #1 singles, four GRAMMY® nominations, numerous Stellar Awards and Dove Awards, and two RIAA® Gold albums. Tasha Cobbs Leonard has earned the Billboard Music Award for Top Gospel Artist for the past two consecutive years. Royalty: Live at The Ryman will be Tasha Cobbs Leonard's first new album since the 2017 release of Heart. Passion. Pursuit., which remains one of the highest-selling gospel albums of the past five years.





