Tanya Tucker Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Tanya Tucker will return to the road this summer in more than 35 cities as the original female outlaw announces her rescheduled shows as well as new dates, including stops for her headlining "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour."



Tanya, whose recent relaunch saw her rekindle her passionate fan base while winning two GRAMMYÂ® Awards for her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I'm Livin' album, and release Tanya Tucker - Live From The Troubadour in 2020, is eager to reconnect with her fans after a year off the road.



"We've all been through hell and back the past year, so I can't wait to get back out there and perform! It's been too damn long," Tanya shared.



TANYA TUCKER 2021 TOUR DATES:



June 25 Country Jam - Grand Junction, Colo.

June 27 Carson Valley Inn Casino - Minden, NV

July 16 Country Thunder - Twin Lakes, Wisc.

July 17 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, Wisc.

July 31 Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Okla.

Aug 06 Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, Mo.^^

Aug 07 Hinterland Music Festival - Saint Charles, Iowa

Aug 11 Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, Mich.^^

Aug 13 Hart Theatre at The Egg - Albany, N.Y.^^

Aug 14 Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, Conn.^^

Aug 19 Vernon Downs - Vernon, N.Y.

Aug 20 Tioga Downs Race Track - Nichols, N.Y.

Aug 26 Jefferson Center - Roanoke, Va.^^

Aug 27 Harrah's Cherokee Event Center - Cherokee, N.C.^^

Aug 29 Railbird Music Festival - Lexington, Ky.

Sept 05 Great Lake Center for the Arts - Bay Harbor, Mich.

Sept 10 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, Tenn.

Sept 11 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.**

Sept 12 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.**

Sept 14 Bluebird Theatre - Denver, Colo.^^

Sept 17 The Kessler Theater - Dallas, Texas^^

Sept 19 The Heights Theater - Houston, Texas^^

Sept 24 Roots N Blues Festival - Columbia, Mo.

Sept 25 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN

Oct 01 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, Texas

Oct 03 Deadwood Mountain Grand - Deadwood, S.D.

Oct 05 Knitting Factory - Boise, Idaho^^

Oct 06 The Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, Wash.^^

Oct 08 The Showbox Theatre - Seattle, Wash.^^

Oct 09 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Ore.^^

Oct 10 Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, B.C., Canada^^

Oct 12 State Theatre for the Arts - Red Bluff, Colo.^^

Oct 17 Fox Theatre - Bakersfield, Calif.^^

Oct 18 Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, Calif.^^

Oct 20 Crest Theatre - Sacramento, Calif.^^

Oct 21 Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, Calif.^^

Dec 03 Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, Nev.

^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour

**with Brandi Carlile



