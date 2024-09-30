Tanner Adell Unveils Debut Headlining 'The Buckle Bunny Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Putting an exclamation point on her massive year of milestones, country-pop songstress Tanner Adell has announced she will be embarking on her first-ever headlining run, The Buckle Bunny Tour presented by official whisky partner Crown Royal. Aptly named after her viral 2023 debut mixtape, Buckle Bunny, the 10-date run will begin in November and will hit major cities across the U.S. including New York City, Chicago and Dallas. Artist presale begins Oct. 2 at 10am local time, local and Spotify presale begin Oct. 3 at 10am local time and public onsale begins Oct. 4 at 10am local time. See a full list of tour dates below.

“I am so excited to headline these shows,” said Adell. “Y'all have been showing up and showing out for me, so I couldn't be more thrilled to be coming to your cities and putting on a full performance. And being able to partner with Crown Royal, who has supported my career from the beginning, is a dream come true. Not only is it an amazing whisky, but Crown Royal has long been woven into the fabric of country music and is the perfect partner for this tour. Can't wait to see all my bunnies on the road and raise a glass with y'all.”

After putting on stellar performances at festivals, direct support on tours and on national television for talk shows and awards shows, Adell has proven her time is now for her headlining run. “On stage, she's as polished as peers who've been doing this decades longer, the strength of her creativity and artistic vision showing in every minute detail of her outfit, her setlist, her skill on the guitar and banjo,” raved PAPER following her Hangout Festival set this year. Teen Vogue also raved about her Hangout performance, claiming she is “further cementing her star power as a performer with signature style and hits to spare…she's giving you everything she has up there.” GRAMMY.com anticipated a strong Stagecoach debut earlier this year, preceding the festival with “[her] performance promises to be a fiery and fun showcase of her polished pop-country songbook.”

Fans can anticipate to hear tracks from Buckle Bunny, her eight-song collection all co-written by Adell, as well as her standout track releases this year such as her most recent release “Silverado,” which was dropped off-cycle following an overwhelming demand from fans. The moody track followed “Cowboy Break My Heart,” which Adell debuted on the 2024 BET Awards, making her the first female country artist to perform on the all-genre awards show. VIBE stated she is “making sure country music remains at the forefront of mainstream conversations,” with REVOLT saying she “flawlessly showcased her versatility, vocals and magnetic stage presence all at once.” With additional releases such as “Too Easy” from the Twisters soundtrack, summer-bop anthem “Whiskey Blues,” which she performed for her television debut on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and her feature on Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER album, “BLACKBIIRD,” Adell has plenty in her catalog to keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout the tour.

Just last week, Adell became the cover artist for Nashville Lifestyles' 25 Most Beautiful People issue. The magazine claimed “the singer-songwriter is taking the music industry by storm, and she's doing it with grit and grace…not only has her rapidly growing fanbase taken notice, but some of the biggest names in the business have as well.” Adell recently partnered with LVRN Records and continues to hint at new music coming in the new year. Deemed one of seven artists shaping the sound of 2024 by The New York Times with nearly 200M global streams and counting, Adell is just getting started.

Adell has played at some of the biggest domestic and international festivals this year including C2C, Stagecoach, Faster Horses and Hangout Festival, with more to go such as Golden Sky and Ridin' Hearts Festival. Keep up with Adell on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.

The Buckle Bunny Tour dates:

Nov. 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas at HOB Cambridge Room

Nov. 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas at HOB Bronze Peacock

Nov. 21, 2024 in New York, N.Y. at Mercury Lounge

Nov. 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Jergels

Nov. 23, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. at PBR

Dec. 5, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues - Cambridge Room

Dec. 6, 2024 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club

Dec. 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Deluxe at Old National Centre

Dec. 12, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's Bar on Weed St.

Dec. 13, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at PBR Cowboy Bar

ABOUT TANNER ADELL:

Tanner Adell is here to unapologetically pave her own lane in country music. Brought up between the coast of Manhattan Beach, California and the rustic charm of Star Valley, Wyoming, the songstress lived a free-spirited childhood in the country, complete with cowboy boots and rodeos. Weaving the tales of her upbringing through her musical storytelling, Adell's lyricism keeps its roots in country while infusing an addictive blend of pop vocals and hip-hop beats. Adell spills out energetic tunes and honest ballads that draw upon her personal narrative as a biracial woman embracing the truest version of herself. Hear Adell reclaim the power back for the girls with her July 2023 debut mixtape, Buckle Bunny, a first-of-its-kind in the country genre, which earned praise from The New York Times, NPR, Billboard, MusicRow and more. As fans discover and rave over Adell's unique style, she proceeds to have a huge 2024 of new music and touring as she has graced the stage at some of the biggest domestic and international festivals including Faster Horses, C2C, Stagecoach and Hangout Festival.

Adell continues to keep fans on the edge of their seat, pushing the genre boundaries yet again in the pop-infused get-over-you anthem “Whiskey Blues,” Twisters soundtrack feature “Too Easy,” summer bop “Cowboy Break My Heart” and most recent release “Silverado,” out now. She made her TV performance debut on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year and has since performed on the 2024 BET Awards and Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The rising star promises to keep reimagining music with unbridled innovation while making her mark on Music City and beyond.

Photo credit: Chase Foster

Comments