Tank & the Bangas Debut New Song 'Why Try' Featuring Questlove

Best New Artist Grammy nominee Tank and The Bangas debuts new song, "Why Try," featuring Questlove today alongside an accompanying music video. "Why Try" is the latest song to be revealed from the band's third studio album, Red Balloon, set for release on May 13 via Verve Forecast.

Of the song, Tarriona "Tank" Ball says, "A lot of women forget that power comes from vulnerability and being very completely honest with your partner instead of putting on a front. On 'Why Try,' we have a vulnerable woman who isn't afraid to say, 'I like you and you're not giving me the same energy back. I know you like me, too.'"

Most recently, the group debuted two new songs-"Stolen Fruit" and "Black Folk" featuring Alex Isley & Masego-in celebration of Black History Month while their track "No ID" premiered earlier this year. The new music continues to receive critical praise; Vibe proclaims, "['Black Folk' is an] endearing ode to Black people, culture, and experiences, showcasing the most underrated moments of the neo-soul wave." BET furthers, "Tarriona Ball's commanding vocal presence gets alchemized on 'No ID,' a disco-influenced number."

Red Balloon was born out of a pandemic-ordered break from the band's rigorous touring schedule. The hiatus gave the band space to breathe and double down on who they are as artists, allowing them to reunite as a more unified group. The new work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album was recorded at Bangaville Studios in New Orleans and Revival Studios in Los Angeles. Red Balloon also includes contributions from Lalah Hathaway, Big Freedia, Jacob Collier, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

Additionally, the band will continue their extensive run of tour dates with Big Freedia and Trombone Shorty. The tour includes performances at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, New York's Central Park Summerstage, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, DC's 9:30 Club and more. Further 2022 dates will be announced soon, while the current tour routing can be found below.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton.

Throughout their career the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "TODAY." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (frontwoman, lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

Watch the new video for the song here:

Tour Dates

April 7-Santa Ana, CA-The Observatory*

April 8-San Francisco, CA-August Hall*

April 9-San Jose, CA-The Ritz*

April 22-New Orleans, LA-French Quarter Fest*

April 30-New Orleans, LA-JazzFest*

June 10-Hampton Beach, NH-Hampton Beach Casino†

June 11-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion†

June 13-New York, NY-Central Park Summerstage†

June 14-Buffalo, NY-Artpark†

June 15-Toronto, CA-Massey Hall†

June 17-Providence, RI-Bold Point Park†

June 18-Vienna, VA-Wolftrap†

June 21-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre†

June 22-Atlanta, GA-Chastain Park†

June 24-Grand Rapids, MI-Meijer Gardens†

June 25-Detroit, M-Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre†

June 26-Chicago, IL-Ravinia†

June 28-Denver, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

June 29-Salt Lake City, MO-Red Butte Gardens†

July 1-Missoula, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater†

July 2-Seattle, WA-Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery†

July 3-Troutdale, OR-McMenamins Edgefield †

August 10-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl†

August 11-Saratoga, CA-Mountain Winery†

August 12-Saratoga, CA-Mountain Winery†

August 13-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl†

August 14-San Diego, CA-Rady Shell†

*w/ Big Freedia

†w/ Trombone Shorty