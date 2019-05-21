Tanis Shares Music Video For 'Would Be You'

Alternative pop singer and songwriter, Tanis, has released the visual companion to her single "Would Be You", a track that explores the excitement and caution that comes with discovering new love. The beautifully shot video was conceptualized and directed by Tanis and shot in the Bahamas where the French/Singaporean singer spent much of her childhood.

WATCH HERE

The location was specifically chosen by Tanis, in reference to the song's lyric "and though you're unconventional, you feel like home". She expands on this, saying "for me, this sentence encapsulated my reason for choosing the Bahamas for this music video, because I truly feel it is the physical representation of that metaphor." She continues, "the untouched beauty of this country; the finest natural sand bars, the clear turquoise water, the magnificent coral reefs make everything in me wants to keep reaching, touching and watching it, just like when we fall in love with a person." The stunning underwater shots throughout the video involve no special effects and showcase Tanis' skills in freediving. As she describes, "all the underwater shots were done on single breaths by both the videographer and myself in some amazing locations around Exuma Cays and Eleuthera islands."

The idyllic setting provides a perfect backdrop to the track that blends subtle/reflective pop melodies with a down-tempo production that is punctuated by echoing synth lines. It's a warm and immersive soundscape which reflects the subject matter; the track is Tanis' exploration of new love and the rush of excitement and fear that can come with it. Despite the risk of getting hurt "Would Be You" is a single that shines through the cracks within the clouds and finds the courage to follow one's heart and to jump into the arms of a new person.

Raised by a French writer/producer and a Singaporean model with a childhood spent travelling, including lengthy stints in the Bahamas, France and Switzerland, this multifaceted musician now calls Los Angeles home. Tanis teamed up with fellow Angeleno, Dave Weingarten, to bring the polishing touches to "Would Be You". Weingarten's atmospheric arrangement and subtle mixing perfectly blend with Tanis' emotive vocal to create an evocative soaring ballad.

Having spent a globetrotting childhood, it is perhaps not so unusual that when Tanis got her first musical break it was in China, composing the theme score for the Disney film Trail Of The Panda at age 14. Since then Tanis has continued to explore film composition as well as her songwriting journey. 2016 saw the release of her debut EP Blackout, and had her song "Ce n'est Pas Moi" selected licenced for the Focus Features film Thoroughbreds (2018). Fans can stay tuned for much more from Tanis throughout 2019!

https://www.facebook.com/tanismusic

https://www.instagram.com/tanismusic/

https://www.youtube.com/tanismusic





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You