Tamera Releases Single from Newly-Announced EP

Today, the sensational Tamera announces the release of her highly anticipated debut EP Afrodite produced by P2J (Wizkid, Beyonce, Snoh Aalegra) coming November 18th via AWAL. Tamera also shares her new single "Good Love," with Nigerian R&B artist Tay Iwar, which sees her continue to hone and express her curiosity and empathy for stories of love and humanity.

Speaking on the forthcoming EP, Tamera explains, "Afrodite stems from the word "Aphrodite" who is the Goddess of love, beauty, pleasure and passion in Greek mythology. It's such a fitting title as my project was born from passion, love and female/goddess energy it's also a subtle nod to my Greek heritage. I used the spelling "Afrodite" instead of the original spelling because I'm also an African woman and predominant sonics of the project are heavily influenced by African culture. The mix of the two create a perfect blend of passion, vulnerability, fearlessness, sass, brutal honesty and vim."

"Good Love" follows Tamera's summer singles "Strong For Me," and "Wickedest," which Billboard described as, "the embodiment of smoothness...[an] exceptional vocal performance...[on] the contagious track." Her most recent release "Strong For Me," showcases warm and harmonic R&B magic with an edgy pop appeal, and landed a Top 10 spot on Spotify's New Music Friday UK, debuted on BBC 1xtra, and the video premiered via PAPER Magazine.

One of the UK's most exciting and breath-taking new talents, following a tip earlier this year by Amazon Music UK as a 'Ones To Watch' for 2020 Tamera was recently recognized by YouTube in their #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class of 2022 alongside the likes of Bree Runway, Kamille, Midwxst, NSG, Omah Lay and more. No stranger to the limelight her effortless ability to transcend genres from Afroswing, reggaeton and Hip Hop whilst feeling authentically R&B has swept up support from DJ Target (Targo Embargo), Highsnobiety, i-D, Billboard, Loud and Quiet, The Line of Best Fit and Pop Justice to name a few.

Growing up outside of London, in a small town called Gravesend in Kent, Tamera was surrounded and uplifted by the powerful women in her life. With a mum who was constantly singing and playing music around the house from Beyoncé to Alicia Keys, and a grandma who was the minister at their church, as a child Tamera was often called on to start hymns in the service. From the poems she used to write as a child before she learnt how to write songs, to the music you hear from her today, Tamera's greatest inspiration is her own lived experience and that of others. Harvesting and absorbing the stories and emotions of those around her, there's a deep empathy to her lyricism and a fluidity to her voice that reveals this.

With grandparents each originating from different countries (St Lucia, Nigeria, England and Greece), Tamera's touch points have always been a melting pot that over the past few years she's been busy blending and pushing barriers - prioritizing making music that feels genuine to her.

Afrodite is out November 18th.