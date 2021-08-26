Tamera Releases New Single 'Strong For Me' Ahead of EP Release

Tamera continues to shine this summer as she debuts her latest sentimental slow jam "Strong For Me" via AWAL. The track will appear on her forthcoming debut EP, which will be announced soon.

The accompanying video, directed by Fuego Films sees dreamy butterfly filled scenes juxtaposed with deep cherry red tones and potions that evoke elements of both desire and danger.

On the release, Tamera shares, "This song came at the end of a long road of transformation. It was inspired by all the grit we have to go through to get from hard times back to the good ones and how closed off it can make us towards those who are closest to us." The release of "Strong For Me" follows on the heels of Tamera's afrobeat influenced "Wickedest".

Growing up outside of London, in a small town called Gravesend in Kent, Tamera's greatest inspiration is her own lived experience and that of others. Harvesting and absorbing the stories and emotions of those around her, there's a deep empathy to her lyricism and a fluidity to her voice that reveals this. An expert in honing and expressing her boundless curiosity and empathy for stories of love and humanity; most recently she's been in the studio with one of the most sought after producers P2J (Wizkid, Beyoncé) working on an exciting debut project.

Watch the music video for "Strong For Me" here.