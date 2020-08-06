Tame Impala Releases Video For 'Is It True' From 'The Slow Rush' Out Now Via Interscope

The vibe-heavy clip conjures up the visuals often seen in Tame Impala’s live sets.

The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker's fourth album as Tame Impala was released in February to wide-spread acclaim. With it, Parker scored his second #1 in Australia, his highest charting album to date in both the U.S. and U.K., and 14 top 10 chart positions around the world.

Today, he releases the official music video for the album track, "Is It True." The vibe-heavy clip conjures up the visuals often seen in Tame Impala's live sets. This week, Parker's previous album Currents achieves RIAA-certified Platinum status in the U.S. with more than 2.5 million copies sold worldwide.

The Slow Rush's lead single, "Lost In Yesterday" currently sits Top 3 at Alternative Radio and hit #1 at AAA this summer. Earlier this month, he released his remix of 070 Shake's "Guilty Conscience." Parker also recently collaborated with Mike Skinner on The Streets track, "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better." Together with Oneohtrix Point Never, he contributed to The Weeknd's latest album, After Hours, also released earlier this year.

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. His latest album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time - The Slow Rush. "'The Slow Rush' is an extraordinarily detailed opus," said Pitchfork. "I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob." His last album, Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination and word-wide commercial success. The New York Times labeled it a "a tour de force" and Pitchfork said, "nearly every proper song on 'Currents' is a revelatory statement of Parker's range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist while maintaining the essence of Tame Impala." NPR noted, "[Parker] advocates for constant reinvention... That commitment to evolution helps make Tame Impala an unlikely but worthy candidate for major stardom."

He first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released four full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism , Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar and more.

In 2019 Tame Impala headlined multiple major festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, ACL and more. He debuted two new songs on Saturday Night Live and sold out arenas around the world including two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden and two nights at the Los Angeles Forum.

