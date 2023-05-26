Tame Impala Release 'Lonerism' 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

Lonerism, Tame Impala’s second studio full length was recorded both at Kevin Parker’s home studio in Perth and in Paris.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 1 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Tame Impala has released Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set. The 3 LP box set features a 24 page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos and never before heard demo sessions. Anniversary edition artwork was designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker.

Lonerism, Tame Impala’s second studio full length was recorded both at Kevin Parker’s home studio in Perth and in Paris. The album received a 9.0 ‘Best New Music’ on Pitchfork saying “Lonerism is portable and joyous, a soundtrack for the times when you're walking downtown and look up at a collection of skyscrapers, or driving through a mountain pass on an interstate…embodying and advocating a wakeful and passive state of psychedelia.”

The album birthed the singles “Elephant” and “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards,” which received worldwide commercial radio play and endless film and TV sync licensing respectively, catapulting Tame Impala into the mainstream.

The album topped 2012 year-end lists and was nominated for Best Alternative Album at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards and won multiple ARIA Awards in Parker’s home country of Australia. Since its release, Lonerism has gone on to be RIAA certified gold and platinum in multiple territories and has reached nearly 2 Billion lifetime streams. 

Tame impala’s most recent album, The Slow Rush, was released on February 14th, 2020 landed at #1 album in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world.  The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time. "While everybody else in the catchy-song business seems to be running in circles, [Parker is] out there unapologetically having fun, creating new delivery systems for his own exotic brand of sonic euphoria," said NPR. The Slow Rush has amassed over 3.2 billion streams and counting and is RIAA certified gold. 

In addition to its chart success, Parker won an ARIA Awards haul, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Parker was nominated for two GRAMMY Award nominations in 2021 for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single "Lost In Yesterday." This marked his third nomination in the Alternative category, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The Slow Rush was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA). 

Tame Impala recently teamed with Thundercat for the release of “No More Lies,” and with Gorillaz for the track “New Gold (Feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown).” In the past year, Parker has appeared on several major film soundtracks. He joined the legendary Diana Ross for the new song “Turn Up The Sunshine,” featured on the star-studded Minions: Rise of the Gru soundtrack and was tapped to reinvent “Edge Of Reality” for Baz Luhrman’s Oscar-nominated Elvis. Last month, his original song “Wings of Time” was featured in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Yesterday, it was announced that Tame Impala will also be featured on the upcoming Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. 

Kevin Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Renowned for their transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theaters around the world and released four full length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.




RELATED STORIES - Music

LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates Four Decades In Legendary Fashion With A Spectacular All-New Photo
LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates Four Decades In Legendary Fashion With A Spectacular All-New Vegas Production

What started in 1983 as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace, Legends in Concert became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history. Come join the celebration of four decades of legendary entertainment with over 22,000 performances and counting for a once in a lifetime concert event. 100 percent live vocals in this tribute to the greatest women of music.

Matt Cleare Shares New Single “Evelyne!” Photo
Matt Cleare Shares New Single “Evelyne!”

After impressing with previous single '4000!', Miami-born, Atlanta-based artist Matt Cleare has returned with brand-new single 'Evelyne!'.

Lauren Calve to Release New Single Shift Tomorrow Photo
Lauren Calve to Release New Single 'Shift' Tomorrow

Shift was recorded in Nashville at 3Sirens Music Group with producer, engineer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dex Green (Margo Price, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell) along with a stellar line-up of musical talent including Fred Eltringham on drums (ACM Drummer of the Year, Drumeo Country Drummer of the Year, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson).

Jesse Royal Returns to Bring Hope With Romain Virgo on New Single Photo
Jesse Royal Returns to Bring 'Hope' With Romain Virgo on New Single

This is the first new song from Jesse (besides features on other artists’ tunes) since ROYAL and begins his next cycle of releases, which will culminate in a new EP later this year. He is joined on “Hope” by superstar Romain Virgo, whose 2015 reggae version of Sam Smith's 'Stay With Me' topped the charts in numerous Caribbean countries.


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD