Tame Impala Release 'Lonerism' 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

Tame Impala has released Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set. The 3 LP box set features a 24 page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos and never before heard demo sessions. Anniversary edition artwork was designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker.

Lonerism, Tame Impala’s second studio full length was recorded both at Kevin Parker’s home studio in Perth and in Paris. The album received a 9.0 ‘Best New Music’ on Pitchfork saying “Lonerism is portable and joyous, a soundtrack for the times when you're walking downtown and look up at a collection of skyscrapers, or driving through a mountain pass on an interstate…embodying and advocating a wakeful and passive state of psychedelia.”

The album birthed the singles “Elephant” and “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards,” which received worldwide commercial radio play and endless film and TV sync licensing respectively, catapulting Tame Impala into the mainstream.

The album topped 2012 year-end lists and was nominated for Best Alternative Album at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards and won multiple ARIA Awards in Parker’s home country of Australia. Since its release, Lonerism has gone on to be RIAA certified gold and platinum in multiple territories and has reached nearly 2 Billion lifetime streams.

Tame impala’s most recent album, The Slow Rush, was released on February 14th, 2020 landed at #1 album in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time. "While everybody else in the catchy-song business seems to be running in circles, [Parker is] out there unapologetically having fun, creating new delivery systems for his own exotic brand of sonic euphoria," said NPR. The Slow Rush has amassed over 3.2 billion streams and counting and is RIAA certified gold.

In addition to its chart success, Parker won an ARIA Awards haul, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Parker was nominated for two GRAMMY Award nominations in 2021 for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single "Lost In Yesterday." This marked his third nomination in the Alternative category, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The Slow Rush was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

Tame Impala recently teamed with Thundercat for the release of “No More Lies,” and with Gorillaz for the track “New Gold (Feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown).” In the past year, Parker has appeared on several major film soundtracks. He joined the legendary Diana Ross for the new song “Turn Up The Sunshine,” featured on the star-studded Minions: Rise of the Gru soundtrack and was tapped to reinvent “Edge Of Reality” for Baz Luhrman’s Oscar-nominated Elvis. Last month, his original song “Wings of Time” was featured in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Yesterday, it was announced that Tame Impala will also be featured on the upcoming Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Kevin Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Renowned for their transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theaters around the world and released four full length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.