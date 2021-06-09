Talii Releases First New Single of 2021, 'Pointless Numbers'

Today, Orlando-based artist and songwriter Talii has released a brand new single titled "Pointless Numbers."

Listen to the song now here; watch the video below!

"Pointless Numbers" is the first single to see a release from Talii's forthcoming debut EP, expected summer 2021.

Her first new release of 2021, the song is a brooding display of Talii's effortless take on R&B / neo-soul, all while maintaining her signature dark-pop sensibility. Speaking on the vulnerable track, which delves into periods when she's struggled with mental health, Talii describes:

"I wrote 'Pointless Numbers' during a particularly heavy depressive state I was in at the time. When those moments hit, I shut myself off from everyone and tend to suffer in silence even though I know I need help... I pick up my phone over and over to reach out to someone but even though I have hundreds of numbers, I don't feel like I can text or call a soul. I know I'm not the only one who has felt like this. Creating this song has been a release for me and helped me share my struggle with mental health when it was hard for me to express it before. I hope it's also a release for others. Something they can cry to... Something that gives their pain a voice when they struggle to find the right words. Something that helps other people feel less alone."

Talii's return comes on the heels of a momentous 2020 in which she was named one of SoundCloud's March 2020 'Artists To Watch,' a prestigious title showcasing her fast rise and growing momentum. To celebrate the honor, Talii released "Hourglass," first as a SoundCloud exclusive and later across all platforms. Listen here.

2020 also saw Talii release arresting new single "Good To Be Bad". The song's mesmerizing video featured seductive choreography and electric female energy cloaked in a veil of spirituality, bringing the song to towering new heights, which Untitled Magazine called "a spiritual journey of female sexual empowerment...transcendental and hypnotizing."

"Good To Be Bad" was the follow-up to Talii's 2019 body-positive single, "Thickness," which was added to Spotify's 'Fresh Finds: The Wave' playlist. Previous single "Front Seat" pulled influence from Talii's Trinidadian heritage with a meticulous blend of pop/R&B set against a rhythmic dancehall infusion, drawing praise from Billboard, who described the track's "percussion-driven production that pitter-patters like beach waves."

Born into a family of diversely talented musicians and performers, Talii wasted no time exploring her musical path. She began singing at age 3 and started playing piano and writing songs by age 7. She first made her artist debut in July 2018 with track "Lost," which was produced by G.Bliz (Teyana Taylor, John K, Darion Ja'Von). Talii later followed with "Mouth," an addictive track that puts a playful twist on Talii's signature smooth R&B-meets-soul style.

Telling stories rooted in authentic experiences and bolstered by her smooth and soulful vocal, Talii is a trailblazer in the neo-soul / R&B lane. With support growing on all fronts, including love from the artist community with Pink Sweat$ and John K both showing support, Talii is full speed ahead. Keep your eyes peeled.