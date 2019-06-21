Tale Of Us Release Afterlife REALM OF CONSCIOUSNESS PART IV Compilation
The sound encompasses everything Afterlife represents: introspective electronica, euphoric peak-time cuts and more subtle rollers. Twenty inspired interpretations of the sound Tale Of Us have developed.
There are contributions from Afterlife's longtime regulars like Recondite, Adriatique, Mind Against, Woo York and Vaal. From those who have come through the label in more recent times: Ae:ther, Mathame, Agents Of Time, Innellea, Fideles and Kevin De Vries. And, as always with the compilation, there are new faces: Colyn, Blausch, ANNA, Artbat, Coeus, Lyke, Murat Uncuoglu, Lehar & Aldebaran and ENØS.
Listen on Soundcloud here:
Various - Realm Of Consciousness Pt.IV (AL027)
A1 Recondite - Savaaq
A2 Adriatique - Hound
B1 Adamant - Last Promises
B2 Mind Against & Blausch - Trust My Eyes feat. Running Pine C1 Colyn - Amor
C2 Woo York - Discovery
D1 Ae:ther - Arteon
D2 ANNA - Spectral
E1 Artbat - Element
E2 Mathame - Farewell
F1 Agents Of Time - Superia
F2 Vaal - Weakness Pays
G1 Innellea - Lost In Fades feat. Ameli
G2 Fideles - The Last Glow
H1 Kevin de Vries - Phoenix
H2 Coeus - Eden
Digital Only: Lyke - Lem
Digital Only: Murat Uncuoglu - Abetone
Digital Only: Lehar & Aldebaran - Da Levante
Digital Only: ENØS - Neptune