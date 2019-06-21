Tale Of Us Release Afterlife REALM OF CONSCIOUSNESS PART IV Compilation

The sound encompasses everything Afterlife represents: introspective electronica, euphoric peak-time cuts and more subtle rollers. Twenty inspired interpretations of the sound Tale Of Us have developed.



There are contributions from Afterlife's longtime regulars like Recondite, Adriatique, Mind Against, Woo York and Vaal. From those who have come through the label in more recent times: Ae:ther, Mathame, Agents Of Time, Innellea, Fideles and Kevin De Vries. And, as always with the compilation, there are new faces: Colyn, Blausch, ANNA, Artbat, Coeus, Lyke, Murat Uncuoglu, Lehar & Aldebaran and ENØS.

Listen on Soundcloud here:



Various - Realm Of Consciousness Pt.IV (AL027)

A1 Recondite - Savaaq

A2 Adriatique - Hound

B1 Adamant - Last Promises

B2 Mind Against & Blausch - Trust My Eyes feat. Running Pine C1 Colyn - Amor

C2 Woo York - Discovery

D1 Ae:ther - Arteon

D2 ANNA - Spectral

E1 Artbat - Element

E2 Mathame - Farewell

F1 Agents Of Time - Superia

F2 Vaal - Weakness Pays

G1 Innellea - Lost In Fades feat. Ameli

G2 Fideles - The Last Glow

H1 Kevin de Vries - Phoenix

H2 Coeus - Eden



Digital Only: Lyke - Lem

Digital Only: Murat Uncuoglu - Abetone

Digital Only: Lehar & Aldebaran - Da Levante

Digital Only: ENØS - Neptune





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You