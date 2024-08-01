Taking Back Sunday Kicks Off 2nd Leg of North American Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off a successful first leg of their US headline tour, beloved rock band Taking Back Sunday recently kicked off leg two in celebration of their new album 152. Having just made stops in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit, Buffalo, Toronto, and Newport, fans can look forward to upcoming performances in Atlanta, Charlotte, Boston, New York, and more.

Due to overwhelming demand, several new shows were added since the tour was first announced last December. A number of dates have already sold out, including Orlando, St. Pete, Dewey Beach, Philadelphia, and night 1 of their two-night stop in New York City.

In addition to their latest headline shows, Taking Back Sunday recently performed at Coachella and Bonnaroo, as well as Toronto’s Festival of Beer. They’ll be making additional festival appearances at this year’s Riot Fest in Chicago and When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Taking Back Sunday will also be co-headlining a series of shows this fall with The Used and special guests Raue. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Oklahoma City, with stops to follow in Tulsa, Tempe, Reno, and more.

Tickets and VIP packages for all upcoming shows are on sale now and available at www.takingbacksunday.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8.1 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando ** SOLD OUT

8.2 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live at the Backyard ** SOLD OUT

8.3 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live ** SOLD OUT

8.4 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

8.6 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach

8.8 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

8.9 Raleigh, NC The Ritz ** SOLD OUT

8.10 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

8.11 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork ** SOLD OUT

8.13 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

8.14 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8.16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia ** SOLD OUT

8.17 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 ** SOLD OUT

8.18 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

9.20-9.22 Chicago, IL Riot Fest #

10.19-10.20 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival #

# - Festival Date

Upcoming Co-Headline Tour Dates w/The Used:

10.9 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion & (The Used closing)

10.10 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater & (Taking Back Sunday closing)

10.12 Rio Rancho, NM Rio Rancho Events Center & (The Used closing)

10.13 Tempe, AZ Mullett Arena & (Taking Back Sunday closing)

10.15 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre & (The Used closing)

10.16 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center & (Taking Back Sunday closing)

10.24 Anchorage, AK Alaska Airlines Center ^ (Taking Back Sunday closing)

& - Raue supporting

^ - Thera supporting

Photo credit: Elena de Soto

