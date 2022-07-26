Taimane Releases New Single 'Pipeline's Daughter'

Polynesian singer-songwriter, ukulele virtuoso, and rising star, Taimane, proudly announces the release of her first single and music video from her upcoming album, Hawaiki, and the continuation of her summer tour.

The single, "Pipeline's Daughter," and accompanying music video are available now. In June, Taimane kicked off her first tour since before the pandemic playing a string of dates across the United Kingdom including multiple performances at the prestigious Glastonbury Festival sharing the bill with 2022 headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar. Taimane's summer tour takes her to California this week, followed by concerts in the Northeast and more 2022 dates to be announced.

"Pipeline's Daughter," is an unabashed and welcome blast of surf rock, a sound that has been largely ignored since its initial heyday in the 60s when it dominated international airwaves and silver screens. Though reminiscent of the style of Dick Dale, The Ventures and The Beach Boys, the song is 100% Taimane - written, produced, and clearly conjured by her. At 13 years old, she would step into the spotlight each week, in front of an invariably packed house, alongside Don Ho and lead his band through an incendiary version of "Wipeout."

Unsurprisingly, "Pipeline's Daughter" nails the surf rock vibe with Polynesian accouterments added (ukulele and Tahitian drums), unpredictable twists and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat (a signature element of Taimane's music), and of course, volcanic shredding. Refreshing and distinctive, this is the song you'll play to keep your summer burning bright.

Taimane adds, "Surf rock is such a timeless sound, and there's nothing else like it. "Pipeline's Daughter" is my ode to the surf guitar gods of the 50's and 60's (Dick Dale, etc.) and the classic surf rock song "Pipeline." If "Pipeline" is the big daddy of surf rock, then "Pipeline's Daughter" is his young progeny, inspired by her father, with her own sass & Polynesian style."

Taimane will release Hawaiki on September 23 with pre-orders available now here. This is her first new album in four years. The record, like Taimane's last two releases, is a concept album, in this case, an autobiographical one whose protagonist discovers profound meaning upon connecting with her Polynesian ancestry amidst a wild adventure.

"My Polynesian roots inspired this album, watching some troubling events unfold here in Hawai'i and thinking about my late mother and wonderful Sāmoan family," shares Taimane. "I developed a new understanding of myself and my cultural identity. The next step was obvious, a new concept album set in Polynesia. Of course, I added a spiritual mythical vibe that I like to call 'Polynesian Olympus,' stemming from my love of Greek mythology. I had a blast diving into regional instruments like Tahitian ukulele, Sāmoan drumming, and even Haitian percussion for an extra dose of mysticism. Overall, I want people to feel good when they listen to this record. Take your pick of ukulele shredding, spiritual solitude, or a Bora Bora sunset."

With Hawaiki and her 2022 tour dates, Taimane makes clear that she intends to continue right where she left off before the pandemic, rapidly ascending in the music industry while selling out concerts and growing her fan base around the world with her unique talent, style, and repertoire.

One such fan acquired shortly before the pandemic is NPR juggernaut, Bob Boilen who hosted Taimane for her Tiny Desk Concert and later declared, "So much magic unfolded in such short order. Within the first moments of Taimane's stunning set, we hear her play fiery flamenco, a famous phrase from the opera Carmen, a touch of Bach, and more than a nod to her Hawaiian homeland, all on her ukulele."

Taimane's Tiny Desk video drew a quarter-million views within the first two weeks of its release on March 12, 2020, and helped Taimane maintain momentum through the pandemic during which she amassed millions of video views and grew her social following to nearly 500,000 strong.

Taimane, a hapa Sāmoan artist (part indigenous Sāmoan and part Caucasian) born and raised in Hawai'i, has established herself as an artist-to-watch, wowing audiences and listeners around the world while raking in one accolade after another and garnering a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award as Favorite Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

From sold-out shows across the U.S. to Europe, Taimane's live performances have become must-see events. The same can be said of her videos, which have been viewed well over 50 million times and helped earn Taimane nearly 500,000 online followers. From Bach to Led Zeppelin, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns, Taimane's artistic vision is boundless, and she's proving the sky's the limit for her and her ukulele.

Watch the new music video here:

TAIMANE - HAWAIKI WORLD TOUR - 2022

Sat, Apr 30 - Kahilu Theatre, Waimea, HI

Sun, Jun 19 -- Grand Northern Ukulele Festival, Huddersfield, UK

Mon, June 20 - The Mill, Birmingham, UK

Thu, Jun 23 -- Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK

Fri, Jun 24 -- Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK

Sat, Jun 25 -- Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK

Sun, Jun 26 -- Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK

Wed, Jun 29 -- Bush Hall, London, UK

Fri, Jul 29 -- Monserate Winery, Fallbrook, CA

Sun, Jul 31 -- The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Tue, Aug 2 -- SOhO, Santa Barbara, CA

Thu, Aug 4 -- Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA

Thu, Aug 11-- The Center For Arts In Natick, Natick, MA

Sat, Aug 13 -- Sony Hall, New York, NY

Sun, Aug 14 -- Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore, PA

Wed, Aug 17 -- Woodbridge Arts Summer Series, Woodbridge, NJ

Fri, Aug 19 -- The Hamilton, Washington, D.C.

Sun, Aug 21 -- The Avalon Theatre, Easton, MD