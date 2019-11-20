T.R.U. Artist Sleepy Rose Shares 'Georgia,' Featuring 2 Chainz

T.R.U. (The Real University) recording artist Sleepy Rose drops new single "Georgia" featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, 2 Chainz today. The track pays homage to the "Peach State" - the place they both call home. Produced by Lamar "WomaticTracks" Womack and Bizzy Genius, "Georgia" ft. 2 Chainz is now available to stream and download at all major DSPs and streaming services. Watch the official companion video, directed by Sam Green.

During halftime of tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, "Georgia" will witness the debut performances of the anthem at the first Atlanta Hawks' Peachtree Night. Sleepy Rose and 2 Chainz will hit the court during the televised halftime show donning special-edition Hawk's gear. The two will join the entire T.R.U. roster - including Skooly, Worl, and Hott LockedN - during the post-game show.

T.R.U. made its official presentation with Sleepy Rose's single "Shoot It Out," which features label-head and mentor 2 Chainz alongside Worl and Hott LockedN. "Shoot It Out" acted as the introductory from the recently announced partnership between T.R.U. and Atlantic Records. Produced by Hitmaka (Drake, Meek Mill), the single and its official video showcase each individual artist's strengths while setting the table for a compilation album due next year. Skooly would offer additional context on what to expect on the upcoming project in his new single "Pop Off".

2 Chainz first introduced the T.R.U. brand with 2011's seminal mixtape, T.R.U. REALIGION, followed the next year by his RIAA platinum certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated solo debut, BASED ON A T.R.U. STORY, and further developed over the course of eleven trailblazing mixtapes and five solo albums. In 2019, the acclaimed ATL superstar officially founded the T.R.U. label, teaming with Atlantic Records with a goal of formally presenting a new vanguard of Atlanta-based hip-hop talent.

"Our A&R showed me Sleepy Rose," recalls 2 Chainz of Sleep Rose. "I was seeing the visuals and hearing the music. I noticed he had the look, but he really had the music. He came from nothing, and I knew he could make an impact."

"I can go deep in any song," Sleepy Rose says of his style. "I've got melody and singing, but I also love to rap. I just want to represent a storyline with these flows. Everybody might get something different out of them."

Roses bloom under the influence of the environment. A tough and turbulent upbringing in the Atlanta neighborhood of Godby Road-Old National College Park molded Sleepy Rose and encouraged him to blossom into a formidable MC who translates his struggles into stories. Locked up for two years, he started rapping by tapping out a beat anywhere-from on his chest to the doors and walls of the jail. Upon his release, he turned heads with his first YouTube upload "Gangsta." Following the death of his sister whom the family referred to as Rose, he tattooed a rose on his face in tribute and also as a reminder "We rose up out of the gutter. A rose keeps going high too."

He sharpened a signature sound punctuated by local lingo on "Where You From," "Striking," and "Mhmm." Growing up on the same block as Hott LockedN, 2 Chainz flew both MCs to Los Angeles for an explosive session and signed them both to T.R.U. (The Real University) in 2019.





