Tiny Habits to Release New Single 'Belt Loop' Before Newport Folk Festival Set

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Indie folk act Tiny Habits is set to release a new single titled Belt Loop ahead of an upcoming performance at the Newport Folk Festival.

The track is the third preview of the band's forthcoming sophomore album, KEEPERS, out August 28 via Mom+Pop Music. The release arrived as the band prepared to perform at Newport Folk Festival, with their set scheduled for July 24 at 12:30 PM on The Fort Stage.

Following the previously released singles 'Anything He Was' with Matty Healy and 'Right In Front Of Me,' 'Belt Loop' reveals perhaps the album's most unexpected turn yet. Wrapped in a soulful, sophisticated R&B groove, the song finds Tiny Habits embracing a more sensual, rhythm-forward sound as they navigate the emotional and physical uncertainty that follows the end of a relationship.

Of the song, the band shares: ''Belt Loop' allowed us to delve into a new side of our writing and tackle some topics we haven't previously discussed in our repertoire. The song grew out of the emotional aftermath of an intense breakup, revealing the strange, vulnerable experience of being with someone new for the first time after a relationship ends. There's a tension in that moment: trying to be present, feeling your way through something unfamiliar, and discovering parts of yourself that maybe haven't had space to come forward before. Over the past few years, we've often been described as 'cute' or 'pretty' as a band, but with this album, we wanted to embrace a wider emotional and physical range. This song gave us permission to lean into something more playful, sensual, and grown-up, while still keeping honesty at the center of it.'

Written by Tiny Habits — Cinya Khan, Judah Mayowa, and Maya Rae — KEEPERS captures a period of transformation and self-discovery for the band. The album was produced by Benjamin Millman with additional production from Philip Weinrobe, Ryan Linvill, and Jeremy Schmetterer, mixed by Jon Castelli, and mastered by Dale Becker. Recorded between Los Angeles and New York, KEEPERS explores the people, memories, relationships, and versions of ourselves we choose to carry forward, and the ones we ultimately leave behind.

Following the Newport Folk Festival performance, Tiny Habits will return to the stage at All Things Go Festival in September before embarking on The Keepers Tour, their biggest North American headline run to date. The 25-city trek kicks off November 11 in Dallas and includes milestone performances at New York's Irving Plaza, Boston's House of Blues, Chicago's Metro, San Francisco's Castro Theatre, and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.

Since first emerging while students at Boston's Berklee College of Music, Tiny Habits have captivated audiences with their signature three-part harmonies and deeply personal songwriting. After building a global audience through intimate harmony-driven covers, the band released their acclaimed debut album ALL FOR SOMETHING in 2024 and have since toured alongside James Taylor, Sarah McLachlan, Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Vance Joy, and more. With KEEPERS, Tiny Habits continue expanding their artistic range while remaining grounded in the vocal chemistry that first introduced them to listeners around the world.

Tiny Habits 2026 Festival Appearances

07/24 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

09/27 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

Tiny Habits 2026 Keepers Tour

11/11 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Bomb Factory

11/12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

11/13 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

11/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

11/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/17 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11/18 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

11/20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

11/24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

11/27 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/28 – Detroit, MI – El Club

11/29 – Chicago, IL – Metro

12/01 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

12/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

12/04 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

12/07 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

12/08 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

12/09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

12/11 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

More information is available at https://www.tinyhabitsofficial.com.

Photo Credit: AJ Incammicia

KEEPERS album cover. Photo Credit: Danica Robinson



Photo Credit: AJ Incammicia

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