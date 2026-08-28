Tiny Habits Release Sophomore Album KEEPERS, to Launch Fall Tour

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Tiny Habits released their sophomore album Keepers today via Mom+Pop Music, arriving on the heels of a summer marked by a series of buzzed-about appearances, from singing at Matty Healy's wedding to performing for the third time at Newport Folk Festival, where Ladygunn called their set 'career-defining.' The record marks a new chapter for the group, one defined by creative risk-taking, personal growth, and an unwavering commitment to making music on their own terms.

Across twelve songs, the trio moves through heartbreak, desire, self-doubt, ambition, friendship, family, and the complicated process of becoming more themselves. Following a series of singles that revealed new sides of the band, Keepers brings those threads together into their most ambitious and personal work to date.

Written by Cinya Khan, Judah Mayowa, and Maya Rae, Keepers was shaped by the years of change that followed the release of the band's 2024 debut, All For Something. Much of the songwriting began individually, with each member bringing their own experiences, ideas, and perspectives back to the group to be shaped together. In that process, each member's story became woven into Tiny Habits' collective sound. Together, those individual voices formed something bigger: three people growing together, navigating life and change, and becoming more like a family in the process.

The result is a record that moves well beyond the folk-pop framework that first drew audiences to Tiny Habits. From the buoyant energy of 'Someone You Love' to the sensuality of 'Belt Loop,' which NME says 'sees the group move towards a soulful, R&B-influenced sound,' and the playful contradictions of 'Love Ruins Everything,' the album explores new territory while keeping the trio's vocal chemistry at its center.

For Tiny Habits, that evolution began with an early reckoning with expectations around what a Tiny Habits song was supposed to sound like. 'Someone You Love' grew out of that tension, turning frustration with the pressure to deliver an upbeat pop hit into one of the album's most energetic moments. 'Right In Front Of Me,' praised by Billboard as a 'breezy track that sounds as carefree as its subject yearns to be,' similarly became a turning point, evolving from a quieter acoustic idea into a bold declaration of self-acceptance. Elsewhere, 'Towel' gave the trio space to draw from the diverse musical backgrounds and influences they had previously kept at the edges of their sound.

Across its tracklist, Keepers moves through a wide emotional and thematic spectrum. 'Anything He Was,' described by Stereogum as a 'gentle, breathy, slightly uncanny ballad,' featuring guest vocals from Matty Healy, sits in the loneliness of loving someone who remains haunted by a past relationship, while 'Fragile, Too' examines the work required to maintain connection across distance — ultimately revealing parallels between romantic love and the bond between the three bandmates. 'Pattern Of A Person' reflects on childhood dreams, family, disappointment, and the hopes that survive despite circumstances changing, while the title interlude, 'Keepers,' turns inward toward the friendship at the heart of the band. Closing the record is 'Lonely Is A Silent Song,' a song that underwent numerous iterations before the trio found its final form recording live with musicians in upstate New York. Fittingly, it is the only song on the album where all three members sing an entire song in unison, three voices becoming one as the album comes to a close.

Keepers was produced by Benjamin Millman with additional production from Philip Weinrobe, Ryan Linvill, and Jeremy Schmetterer, mixed by Jon Castelli, and mastered by Dale Becker. Recorded between Los Angeles and New York, including sessions at The Outlier Inn in New York's Hudson Valley, the album brings together moments and memories gathered across the many places the band has lived, traveled, written, and recorded.

Tiny Habits will next take the stage at All Things Go Festival in Columbia, MD on September 27 before launching The Keepers Tour. The 25-city North American trek kicks off November 11 in Dallas and includes milestone performances at New York's Irving Plaza, Boston's House of Blues, Chicago's Metro, San Francisco's Castro Theatre, and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.

Keepers Tracklist

Love Ruins Everything

Anything He Was

Someone You Love

Right In Front Of Me

Fragile, Too

Towel

Belt Loop

Pattern Of A Person

Survivor's Guilt

Keepers

What Do We Do It For?

Lonely Is A Silent Song

Tiny Habits 2026 Festival Appearances

09/27 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

Tiny Habits 2026 Keepers Tour

11/11 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Bomb Factory

11/12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

11/13 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

11/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

11/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/17 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11/18 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

11/20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

11/24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

11/27 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/28 – Detroit, MI – El Club

11/29 – Chicago, IL – Metro

12/01 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

12/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

12/04 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

12/07 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

12/08 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

12/09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

12/11 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Photo Credit: Danica Robinson



Photo Credit: Danica Robinson

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